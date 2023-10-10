Teresa Giudice Tries to Flaunt Bravolebrity Status During Traffic Stop After Erratic Driving

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers know what it’s like when Teresa Giudice is on a rampage.

But there are situations when she tries to resolve things in more nuanced ways. Of course, Teresa’s idea of “subtle” really isn’t.

Recently released footage from a traffic stop shows that Teresa was the driver.

Apparently, she tried to “subtly” pull a do-you-know-who-I-am with the officer. Oh, Tre.

Just for the record, we’re unsure if Teresa Giudice’s traffic stop went so smoothly because of who she is.

But that appears to have been her intention.

This actually happened back in April, in Riverdale, New Jersey. Yes, there is a real place named Riverdale.

TMZ reports that a police officer saw her swerving in and out of traffic lanes during a night drive.

Naturally, the officer assumed that something was wrong. This is a dangerous driving pattern. So, he pursued her vehicle and pulled her over.

Despite her on-screen behavior and long standing reputation and her whole general vibe, Teresa does not appear to have been belligerent during the traffic stop.

Instead, she handed over her driver’s license when the officer asked for it.

Oddly, she appears to have also offered “family business cards” … that is, identifying information. The intention could only be to let the officer know that she’s a Bravolebrity.

Teresa’s ploy could have backfired spectacularly. Sometimes, authorities leap at the chance to look “tough” by arresting a “celebrity.”

However, this officer laughed off her goofy gambit, telling her that her cards would not be necessary.

After the officer scrolled through her background — which, lest we forget, does include time behind bars — he returned to her car. And he let her off with a simple warning.

From the traffic stop video’s contents, Teresa sounded grateful.

She admitted that she doesn’t drive in a straight line. Some might consider that a bit of a drivers license dealbreaker.

Teresa also mentioned her father’s death. Perhaps she was referring to the three-year anniversary, as he passed away in April of 2020.

Despite what she may think, Teresa is really not a household name.

She’s a longtime Bravolebrity, but there are folks who could not name a single Housewife — let alone the RHONJ OG.

For that reason, we can only guess — at that — as to whether the officer thought that he was dealing with a reality star or just a ditzy rich white woman. A fan would recognize her as both.

Meanwhile, Teresa’s attorney has hit back at the video’s release, and told TMZ that “There is no family business card. That is ridiculous.” Yes, of course it is.

According to him, “No such card exists or has ever existed.”

Tre’s attorney clarified: “She was referring to a New Jersey State PBA card that was given to her by an acquaintance who is a law enforcement officer and issued her the card.”

Just for the record, PBA cards are held by friends and family of police. That’s arguably a worse look for her than name-dropping herself.

“The bigger issue here is why is a video of a woman being pulled over, who did absolutely nothing wrong,” he continued.

He wondered why this video is “being released to the public more than five months after the actual motor vehicle stop happened.” A solid question!