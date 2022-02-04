Nic Kerdiles Explains Alleged Suicide Attempt: I Drank, I Took Meds, I Blacked Out

Nic Kerdiles has spoken out.

And he has a lot to say... about something very, very frightening.

On Monday night, the former Chrisley Knows Best cast member, who was engaged to Savannah Chrisley until the couple split in September 2020, held a gun to his head inside of his home in Nashville.

This definitely happened.

Savannah and her famous dad, Todd Chrisley, arrived at the scene at one point and were heard in the background of a 911 call (placed by a friend),

"Please, no!" Savannah yells on the call, talking to her former fiancé, while Todd's distinct voice is also easy to make out.

"Look what you're doing to her!" he appears to scream at Kerdiles.

Eventually, Nic did put down the weapon and the 911 operator was told he was sitting in Todd's Range Rover, waiting for the police to arrive.

On Wednesday night, meanwhile, Nic sat down with Savannah and Todd on Instagram to talk about the incident in depth via a lengthy and emotional video.

“I’m super grateful to be here today,” Kerdiles said early on in this footage.

“I recently went through COVID as well, and now, reading a lot more about it, I kind of understand why this situation might have happened that occurred the other night.”

In what context?

Explained the 28-year old:

"With COVID and some of the things that I've had from COVID, I've been on medication and I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that...

"I don't remember anything that happened that night and I was in a full blackout."

Scary stuff.

The next thing Nic knew, he said he had a gun nearby.

"I don't know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects. the medication, the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do."

As good fortune has it, Kerdiles had previously made plans with his close friend Chad.

"And if he wasn't there, I don't know if I would still be here today, to be completely honest," Nic said, also giving thanks to "people like Savannah and Todd and Chad who came to support me and love me."

Nic hope his story can help others, and he said he wanted to share it on his own terms "because we live in a world full of social media and people wanting to be the first to break a story for their own benefit, and TMZ wants to go ahead and do that."

This is where Todd Chrisley jumped in.

"You're a good kid with a great heart and you don't deserve the glass bowl or the fishbowl lifestyle that you've inherited because of us," the reality star told the man who nearly became his son-in-law.

With that, Todd delved into a phone call he received earlier that day informing him that "TMZ had decided to run a story about the unfortunate incident that occurred with Nic and him contemplating taking his life."

Todd continued:

"And rather than celebrate that this young man is still here that he's surrounded by people that love him, and that he has the help that he needs...

"TMZ wanted to run this story so they can attach our name to it so that you will click on it so that they can turn his situation into income."

The USA Network personality -- who made his own negative headlines over the year -- didn't provide additional details.

However, his takeaway was this:

"Mental illness should not be made fun of it should not be taken lightly. And we should do everything in our power to lift those that are struggling with that up."

Everyone ought to agree with that statement.

Added Savannah, who emphasized as a caption on this Instagrram video that it's our truth:

"Suicide is a real thing. Depression is a real thing. Anxiety is a real thing. And there are so many different sources that you can go to get help.

"But obviously, you have the Suicide Prevention Hotline that you can call if there's no one else around, and that number is 1-800-273-8255.

Nic then reiterated his hopes that the video "can help at least one person out there that's going through it," to which Todd responded, "I think you're going to do better than that.

"I think you're going to help a lot more than one."