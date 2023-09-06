OOPS! Drunk Driver Accidentally Calls 911 .... on Himself

Let’s be clear about something up front, okay?

The following story is funny.

But there’s nothing funny about drink driving.

That feels like an important disclaimer to get out of the way, you know? It’s a rather important and potentially dangerous topic.

Earlier this month, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released the audio of a call made by a man driving on a highway in Nebraska.

The unnamed individual told the operator at the time that someone was driving their truck “on the wrong side of” the road.

This driver “nearly ran him off the road,” according to the tape.

And here’s the thing: Both parts of that statement were true! The guy wasn’t lying…

… he just didn’t realize that he was basically turning himself in.

As it turns out, authorities were able to arrive on the scene very quickly because the man was able to give them very exact directions — because the man was talking about himself.

On a video released by the officer on the scene, this cop asks the man if he knows why he is being pulled over.

“Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road,” he says, explaining that he must have missed his exit.

The driver then confirmed that, yes, he was the same person who had previously called 911.

This is the photo of a car pulled over to the side of the road in Nebraska… after the driver called 911 on himself by accident. (Nebraska PD)

“I thought someone was on the wrong side of the f-cking road, bro,” the man also said to the officers.

“But it turned out it was you?” the deputy replied.

“Yep, like a dumbf-ck,” the driver responded.

Like we said above: This is a funny story.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit… which is the extremely serious part of the story.

We’re grateful no one got injured. Only this fool’s pride and ego.

“As the video depicts, we’re fortunate no one was seriously injured before this driver could be removed from the road,” Captain John A. Vik told Fox News Digital of the incident.

