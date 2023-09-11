Kody Brown: God, I Hate My Life So Much!

Kody Brown would like TLC viewers to break out the world’s smallest violin.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, we picked up pretty much where the previous installment had ended — which was a VERY bad place for Kody and Janelle.

The spouses argued over gaslighting and COVID-19 protocols and relationships with their kids… and the fight ended with Kody storming off.

And Janelle assuming their marriage was over.

It’s hard to ever feel any sympathy for Kody Brown, seen here on Sister Wives Season 18. He just doesn’t seem very nice. (TLC)

On Sunday night, meanwhile, Kody said the following about Janelle to open the new episode:

“I might not have been right but I was angry as hell. I haven’t talked to her since and I don’t know when I’m going to talk to her.”

For her part, via a confessional, Janelle faced the strong possibility that there was no going back.

“I feel like he’s just looking for ways to get rid of me. I don’t know if this is fixable. He acts like I’ve done him wrong,” she said on air.

“I think he’s played favorites for a long time. And Robyn lives the way he wants to run his family, so I guess he’s just gonna write off all of his kids, all of his other kids.”

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (TLC)

(For the record, Season 18 of Sister Wives was filmed in late 2022 and it’s true: There was no going back. Janelle and Kody have split.)

Janelle emphasized how “stuck” she felt in her relationship due to her lack of personal finances.

“I can’t believe I’m 50 and I can’t even do my own thing because I’m so tied up with them financially and I can’t do anything,” she lamented.

“I can’t believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better.”

Kody and Janelle Brown got into an extremely heated discussion the third episode of Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

As for Kody, he just kept sounding like a selfish A-Hole.

“I courted Meri and I courted Robyn. But Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family,” he explained.

“With that ask, I had some special requirements I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family. Mainly, that was there will be other wives, you have to be committed to me.”

You have to be committed to me.

What a lovely guy this Kody Brown is.

We were just thinking: Kody Brown rarely ever looks happy on Sister Wives. Wouldn’t you agree? (TLC)

As cited above, of course, Janelle is no longer committed to Kody.

Neither is Christine, who dumped him in November 2021 and who is now engaged to David Woolley.

In response to his new situation, Kody said on this episode that he just wanted to lash out.

He threw himself a pretty major pity party.

Kody Brown stares down Christine in this scene from the Sister Wives Season 18 opener. (TLC)

“I wanna grow horns right now so bad. I wanna be a jackass,” he said in classic Kody fashion.

“It’s just like this urge to just be the a-hole she said I was. Like, oh, you think I’m an a-hole, I’ll show you an asshole,” he said.

Kody added that everything left him wanting to “run away from my life, to just escape, change my name, disappear, be somebody else” — stating:

“I hate my life right now.”

Kody Brown addresses the camera in this scene from Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Leave it to Robyn, in the end, to defend her husband.

“I know it’s from pain,” she said of his recent behavior, concluding:

“It’s not because he’s a selfish or bad person, he’s just in pain.”

Sister Wives Season 18 airs at 10/9c on TLC every Sunday night.