Jill Duggar: My Parents Keep Protecting My Gross Brother! And It Makes Me Sick!

SPLASH.

Jill Duggar has officially spilled all the tea.

On September 12, the former reality star released her long-awaited memoir, Counting the Cost, opening up within the book about numerous aspects of her challenging life.

Most notably, in the eyes of many fans and followers?

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

All the ways in which Jill’s parents suck.

Jim Bob tried to sabotage her marriage, for example, Jill has said.

Her dad also stole millions of dollars from her, Jill has alleged.

Now, in a scathing excerpt from this memoir, Duggar delves into the most controversial family topic of all: Her brother, Josh, and his history of EXTREMELY inappropriate behavior.

Jill Duggar holds a cup of coffee while looking into the camera for this selfie. (Instagram)

Back in 2015, Josh Duggar confessed to molesting a number of little girls when he was a teenager — including Jill

He parents mostly covered this crime up and sent Josh away for a few months to participate in a program developed by the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Jill writes in chapter 2 that her family “didn’t talk much” about what had transpired.

“Mom and Pops gave us the bare details about Josh, and so all I really knew was that he’d been sent away to stay with some of their friends, that he would be working construction, and that hopefully it wouldn’t be long before he would return to us. That was all,” she recalled.

“I was happy to move on and put it all behind me.”

Jill Duggar is rather excited about the release of her memoir. (Instagram)

“The fallout was immense,” she wrote, referencing how church leaders learned about Josh’s actions and she feared an investigation by the authorities.

“We didn’t know who we could trust, who was for us and who was against us.”

In August 2015, meanwhile, Josh also admitted to an affair; he slept around behind his wife’s back with women he met on an adultery website.

In chapter 5 of her book, Jill said she texted her brother for answers.

Jill Duggar shared this photo that was taken in her garden in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I wanted to hear directly from him, to know whether there was any truth to the rumors,” she wrote, emphasizing that Josh ignored these text messages.

Jill, meanwhile, started to grow uncomfortable with how steadfast her parents were in their support for Josh.

“Though I love my parents and it made a lot of sense that they would want to protect and care for their child, I couldn’t help but think about the lengths that Pops had gone to in order to guard Josh’s privacy and keep him from being publicly humiliated.

“I mentioned this to [husband] Derick, and he said that he had noticed the same thing.

“The feelings grew stronger within me, and by the time I went to bed I felt sick to my core,” Jill continued.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Amazon)

Fast forward many years later, of course, and Josh Duggar is now serving 12 years in prison for child pornography possession.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Jill details an argument she got into her with her father about how she was “evolving” and all the grief she received from her parents in response.

“You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother,” she claims to have screamed at Jim Bob.

In response to Jill’s book, Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement to People Magazine this week, saying they prefer to handle disagreements in private.

“We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love,” they said.

“We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment.”

o