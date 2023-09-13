90 Day Fiance Season 10 Cast: Gino and Jasmine Return, Plus Six New Couples!

When we last saw Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, they had just reconciled.
Previews teased that something would go very wrong with their K-1 visa process, though.
Well, spoilers abound: Gino and Jasmine are joining 90 Day Fiance‘s landmark 10th Season.
Don’t worry, they’re not alone. Six brand new couples are joining the franchise for Season 10.
Gino, Age 52, and Jasmine, Age 36
Interestingly, the official TLC blurbs about these two all-too-familiar chuckleheads tells us the least about them.
We know that Jasmine’s joining Gino in Michigan. Which means that the promo’s teaser of Jasmine melting down after her visa interview may have been a false alarm. (She did once cry and scream over wall paint of a house she’s never visited)
It looks like we’ll be hearing more about their sex life and seeing how Gino’s family reacts to Jasmine in person. She already has adversarial feelings towards them, so that will be fun.
Manuel, Age 34, and Ashley, Age 31
Ashley and Manuel first met a New Year’s Eve party in Ecuador back in 2010. Unfortunately, life circumstances separated them … but not forever.
Now, they have reconnected. After all of these years, he’s moving to America to be with Ashley.
But TLC teases that the two may have changed more over time than they realize. They might be less compatible now than they once were.
Clayton, Age 29, and Anali, Age 26
Anali is moving all of the way from Peru to Kentucky to be with Clayton.
This is going to be yet another language barrier couple. Those can be very endearing (David and Sheila) or extremely frustrating when it appears that neither party has even tried to improve communication. Which are these two?
What’s most interesting (to me, personally) is that they’ll be reversing a familiar dynamic. Multiple times, we’ve seen Americans move abroad only to express shock at how pathologically close their in-laws are. Well, Clayton lives with his mom … and has no plans to move.
Devin, Age 23, and Nick, Age 30
A chance meeting on Tinder led Devin and Nick to meet. After three weeks together, they became engaged.
Obviously, they are still getting to know each other. Their K-1 journey will, we’re sure, be full of surprises.
Also? Nick is going to learn a lot about Devin’s family. Apparently, they have a lot of “opinions” that might make this love story more challenging than he’d imagined.
Nikki, Age 47, and Justin, Age 36
Years ago, Nikki and Justin first connected on a dating site. Justin is Moldovan, and Nikki is American.
Nikki is also transgender. Heartbreakingly, Justin ended up rejecting her. As rampant as transphobia is now, a lot of people were even more ignorant about the trans community in the 2000s.
However, Justin has learned a lot and matured. They have reconnected. And the plan is for Justin to move to the US. Can their fresh start really be that, given their painful history?
Robert, Age 32, and Sophie, Age 23
Contributing to this season’s uneasy abundance of under-25s (it’s not the age gap that’s a problem; they’re just too young to marry under normal circumstances), Robert and Sophie met online.
It sounds like UK-based Sophie has an overly glamorous impression of what life will be like in America.
When she comes to the United States and learns more about Robert’s family’s means and lifestyle, will she fall out of love with him? (We’re getting Jibri and Miona vibes … as a couple, not from them as individuals)
Sam, Age 30, and Citra, Age 26
Citra is moving from Indonesia to America to be with Sam. But their K-1 journey won’t have the full 90 days to play out.
It turns out that Citra’s father is also traveling. And Sam will have to work overtime to gain his approval.
Sam has two weeks to get the stamp of approval from Citra’s dad. Oh, and apparently Sam has some sort of “past” that could throw a wrench into the works. (Also, seriously, why is their promo pic different?)
90 Day Fiance Season 10 premieres on October 8. We’re sure that it’s going to be a very entertaining mess.