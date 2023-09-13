90 Day Fiance Season 10 Cast: Gino and Jasmine Return, Plus Six New Couples!

When we last saw Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, they had just reconciled.

Previews teased that something would go very wrong with their K-1 visa process, though.

Well, spoilers abound: Gino and Jasmine are joining 90 Day Fiance‘s landmark 10th Season.

Don’t worry, they’re not alone. Six brand new couples are joining the franchise for Season 10.

Somehow, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda returned for 90 Day Fiance Season 10. This is their official TLC promo photo. (TLC)

Gino, Age 52, and Jasmine, Age 36

Interestingly, the official TLC blurbs about these two all-too-familiar chuckleheads tells us the least about them.

We know that Jasmine’s joining Gino in Michigan. Which means that the promo’s teaser of Jasmine melting down after her visa interview may have been a false alarm. (She did once cry and scream over wall paint of a house she’s never visited)

It looks like we’ll be hearing more about their sex life and seeing how Gino’s family reacts to Jasmine in person. She already has adversarial feelings towards them, so that will be fun.

Ashley and Manuel met all the way back in 2010. They reunited after so many years apart on 90 Day Fiance Season 10. (TLC)

Manuel, Age 34, and Ashley, Age 31

Ashley and Manuel first met a New Year’s Eve party in Ecuador back in 2010. Unfortunately, life circumstances separated them … but not forever.

Now, they have reconnected. After all of these years, he’s moving to America to be with Ashley.

But TLC teases that the two may have changed more over time than they realize. They might be less compatible now than they once were.

Clayton and Anali will brings a new twist to an otherwise familiar dynamic on 90 Day Fiance Season 10. (TLC)

Clayton, Age 29, and Anali, Age 26

Anali is moving all of the way from Peru to Kentucky to be with Clayton.

This is going to be yet another language barrier couple. Those can be very endearing (David and Sheila) or extremely frustrating when it appears that neither party has even tried to improve communication. Which are these two?

What’s most interesting (to me, personally) is that they’ll be reversing a familiar dynamic. Multiple times, we’ve seen Americans move abroad only to express shock at how pathologically close their in-laws are. Well, Clayton lives with his mom … and has no plans to move.

Even though Nick left the Outback to pursue his 90 Day Fiance love journey with American Devin after meeting on Tinder, Season 10 would throw a few hurdles in their way. (TLC)

Devin, Age 23, and Nick, Age 30

A chance meeting on Tinder led Devin and Nick to meet. After three weeks together, they became engaged.

Obviously, they are still getting to know each other. Their K-1 journey will, we’re sure, be full of surprises.

Also? Nick is going to learn a lot about Devin’s family. Apparently, they have a lot of “opinions” that might make this love story more challenging than he’d imagined.

Seventeen years after meeting on a Moldovan dating site, Justin and Nikki are trying again. On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, he’s moving to be with her in America. (TLC)

Nikki, Age 47, and Justin, Age 36

Years ago, Nikki and Justin first connected on a dating site. Justin is Moldovan, and Nikki is American.

Nikki is also transgender. Heartbreakingly, Justin ended up rejecting her. As rampant as transphobia is now, a lot of people were even more ignorant about the trans community in the 2000s.

However, Justin has learned a lot and matured. They have reconnected. And the plan is for Justin to move to the US. Can their fresh start really be that, given their painful history?

Sophie committed to Robert and he to her. The plan is that she’ll move to live with him in the US. But their 90 Day Fiance Season 10 journey involves her learning what his life is really like. (TLC)

Robert, Age 32, and Sophie, Age 23

Contributing to this season’s uneasy abundance of under-25s (it’s not the age gap that’s a problem; they’re just too young to marry under normal circumstances), Robert and Sophie met online.

It sounds like UK-based Sophie has an overly glamorous impression of what life will be like in America.

When she comes to the United States and learns more about Robert’s family’s means and lifestyle, will she fall out of love with him? (We’re getting Jibri and Miona vibes … as a couple, not from them as individuals)

90 Day Fiance Season 10 couple Sam and Citra faced extra hurdles. Additionally, their photo that came with the cast announcement did not match the others. Interesting! (TLC)

Sam, Age 30, and Citra, Age 26

Citra is moving from Indonesia to America to be with Sam. But their K-1 journey won’t have the full 90 days to play out.

It turns out that Citra’s father is also traveling. And Sam will have to work overtime to gain his approval.

Sam has two weeks to get the stamp of approval from Citra’s dad. Oh, and apparently Sam has some sort of “past” that could throw a wrench into the works. (Also, seriously, why is their promo pic different?)

90 Day Fiance Season 10 premieres on October 8. We’re sure that it’s going to be a very entertaining mess.