Jacky Oh, Former Wild ’N Out Star, Dead at 32

Very sad news today out of the reality television universe.

Ms Jacky Oh!, who rose to fame on the MTV and VH1 improv comedy series Wild ’N Out, has passed away, according to a BET Media Group spokesperson.

She was 32 years old.

Jacky Oh attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty)

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” read this message, which was made public late on Thursday.

The statement continued as follows:

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

Describing Jacky Oh as a “tremendous mother” to children Nova, 6, and Nala, 2, and son Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months — who she shared with Wild ‘N’ Out co-star DC Young Fly — the spokesperson concluded:

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

(Instagram)

TMZ broke this tragic piece of news, simply stating that the late reality star died in Miami.

The celebrity gossip website did not provide a cause of death.

Her final social media activity took place on May 27 when she shared a YouTube video of herself and her kids going to see The Little Mermaid.

Jacky Oh joined Wild ‘N Out in 2014 at the outset of Season 6, assisting other cast members in various sketches.

She credit Cannon back then got taking a liking to her and providing her with this role.

(Instagram)

Jackie Oh was in a serious relationship with MTV personality DC Young Fly at the time of her passing; he has not yet commented on the loss.

After leaving Wild ‘N Out in 2020, Jacky Oh started her own lip gloss business and pursued a career in real estate.

However, her favorite role was being a mom of three.

She recently said so herself.

s

(Instagram)

On Mother’s Day this past May, Jacky Oh shared on Instagram:

“I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite.

“God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. Im so damn blessed man!”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Jacky Oh.

May she rest in peace.