David and Sheila Expose 90 Day Fiance GoFundMe Fraud: This Will NOT Fix Her House!

On this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, one couple has won over fans more than any other.

Watching David propose to Sheila (she said yes!) was a real treat over Labor Day weekend. They deserve a happily ever after.

Tragedy struck during Season 6, as Sheila’s mother died just hours after meeting David. A lot of fans want better for her and her son.

When a GoFundMe appeared to fix up Sheila’s house, fans poured hundreds of dollars into it. There’s just one problem: it’s not Sheila’s or David’s. It’s fraudulent.

David and Sheila are a heartwarming, likeable couple on Season 6. (TLC)

On Instagram, David posted a screenshot of a GoFundMe that was raising money.

Ostensibly, the title said it all: “Let’s fix Sheila’s home.” It had already raised hundreds of dollars.

It is possible that the person who created it had good intentions. But neither David nor Sheila knew the person, so they had no way of sending those funds to Sheila.

A fraudulent GoFundMe claimed to be raising money to fix the home of Sheila Mangubat. (GoFundMe)

“Please note: Someone other than Sheila and I [have] made this fraudulent go fund me page,” David warned.

“We apologize and want everyone to know that the donations that are given will not go to the rightful persons,” he shared.

Fortunately, warning fans did more than just save their money. Clearly, the reports to GoFundMe worked, as the fundraising campaign is gone.

After David brought it to their attention, 90 Day FIance: Before The 90 Days fans reported a fraudulent GoFundMe that claimed to be raising money to repair Sheila Mangubat’s home. It’s gone, now. (GoFundMe)

There have been misguided GoFundMe efforts in the past (such as the clownish efforts to fund Jihoon for a custody battle that he didn’t want).

But there have been positive efforts as well, like when Danielle Mullins raised $5,000 to move her trailer home.

90 Day Fiance cast members are not rich. Most are part of the vanishing middle class, barely scraping by. A few thousand a year from TLC doesn’t buy a mansion, and only a rare few are able to capitalize on their fame.

“And there is also a lot of damage,” Sheila described her home to viewers. The family residence had suffered a fire and a typhoon. (TLC)

Of course, none of that changes the state of Sheila’s home.

After a fire and a typhoon, what remained of the structure was a serious health hazard. In more ways than one.

This was more than just a lack of plumbing. They were missing a roof and vital walls. Shower curtains were a poor substitute.

David did not truly understand Sheila’s living conditions until he saw, and smelled, the area for himself. (TLC)

Additionally, the house was dangerous to navigate.

More than once, we heard people emphasize the need to walk carefully. Some boards were loose. The stairs were, to say the least, not up to code.

Unfortunately, the state of the house had lethal consequences.

Sheila’s family home was in desperate need of repair. (TLC)

David met Remedios, Sheila’s mother, briefly along with the rest of the family.

That night, she suffered a terrible fall.

It sounds like she fell from the top floor, missing the ladder-like stairs. A tearful Sheila described the trauma of seeing her late mother.

David, and viewers, briefly met Remedios, Sheila’s mother. Hours later, she passed away in a horrific fall at home. (TLC)

Though David would like to help, there is only so much that he can do.

Some viewers of the show have weighed in, noting that fixing up the house might be a risk.

If, as some fans believe, Sheila’s father is squatting on the land — and does not legally own it — then he might lose his home at any time.

David was at a loss on how to comfort Sheila after the unthinkable family tragedy. (TLC)

As for Sheila’s living situation, David has suggested that fans may hear good news by the end of Season 6. (We’re practically there already)

The two are happily engaged. And perhaps Jhonreil will come around on moving to the US. Change is scary!

We don’t know what David’s financial game plan is for the K-1 visa, but we are absolutely rooting for him and for Sheila and for Jhonreil.