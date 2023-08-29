Tori Spelling: Planning to Turn Miserable Summer into Reality TV Comeback?

We’ve witnessed a lot during Tori Spelling’s Miserable Girl Summer.
After fleeing the family home this spring following a hazardous infestation, her marriage to Dean McDermott fell apart. And things had been going well!
Now she’s dealing with public embarrassment, a looming divorce, lingering health issues, and financial woes.
But could this also be her pathway back to reality TV? Reportedly, some of her friends dread this outcome. But why?
The report
According to a new report by RadarOnline, those close to Tori feel “worried” about her.
And not for the obvious reason.
Allegedly, sources in her oribt fear that she is “drumming up drama to pave her way back to reality TV.”
Infested
Where did all of this allegedly start? Back at home. Well, at Tori and Dean’s former home.
The house that they were renting, it turned out, was slowly killing them.
We here at THG had followed the story of their mystery ailments and even hospitalizations for months, going back to 2022. The culprit turned out to be mold.
This wasn’t a case of one shower that needs bleach or vinegar (not both! never mix the two!). The infestation rendered the place unfit for human habitation.
If we had to speculate wildly (and we don’t, but we will for the moment), we’d note that mild earthquake damage and rainfall could do this. So could a leaky pipe in the wrong place.
Once Tori and her family understood the seriousness of the infestation, they fled their home.
Free at last?
Tori openly thanked renter’s insurance (always a good idea if you are renting; it is generally very affordable).
Many suspect that it was a payout from this that allowed her and her kids to stay at a $100-per-night motel.
It’s not glamorous lodgings, but it meant a roof over their family’s head until the dust settles and they find a new place.
Unfortunately, this could cost them more than the comfort of living in their former abode.
Chronic mold exposure — and this was happening to them for many months, possibly even for years. — can cause lasting harm.
For some, symptoms can last for years or even for life. Tori knows this, and even indicated that she and her family will undergo screenings for lingering effects. (More on that, shortly)
Heartbreak
We did skip a step, however.
In between fleeing their family home and the first time that random eyewitnesses spotted Tori and kids at a motel, something happened.
For months, Tori and Dean had reportedly been doing surprisingly well in their marriage. The best that they’d been in years.
Then, one random Saturday morning, Dean posted and deleted a breakup announcement on Instagram. Messy, much?
Deleting the post, the world soon learn, did not reflect a change in sentiment.
From what we’ve heard in numerous reports, Tori wanted to try to make it work. Dean did not. So, for now, it’s over.
Her own personal housing crisis
Tori was also on the hunt for a place to live. Not just for her, but for her five children.
As we saw in recent weeks, she moved into an RV and has been living on a campground.
An RV is way too small for six people. Her kids range from young Beau to actual teenagers. It’s simply not sustainable.
It’s possible that Tori and her kids have moved on from there.
Reportedly, they were treating the stay there like a “vacation” ahead of the school year picking up again.
Hopefully, something more sustainable and comfortable for everyone has come along. Tori was, after all, previously looking for a one-month rental.
Somehow, illness has returned
We mentioned that Tori’s fungal foe was not done with her. Because, months after fleeing the family home, she recently spent days in the hospital.
Tori left the hospital after four days. We do not know the cause of her hospitalization. Clearly, it was something serious.
However, reports have suggested that doctors believe that mold may have been the cause. Chronic exposure, as we said, can have lasting consequences.
About the reality TV thing …
We can’t say that we think that Tori is somehow deliberately masterminding all of this as a ploy to return to reality TV.
It seems more likely that she’s just having a really miserable summer. And that she had a rough spring before that. And autumn isn’t looking too bright (and it’s only weeks away).
But wouldn’t it actually be a great thing for her if this turned into a reality TV comeback? It might be a good thing for us, too. Tori could entertain the world and get the funding to repair (parts of) her life in the process.