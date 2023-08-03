Jill Duggar Shocks Fans With "Low-Cut" Top in Latest Instagram Video, Continues to Taunt Jim Bob & Michelle

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Jill Duggar’s debut memoir.

And while Jill seems very excited to share her story with the world, we’re sure she’s also experiencing some major anxiety about how the project will be received by her family.

Jill cut ties with her parents years ago, and on a day-to-day basis, she probably doesn’t concern herself with what they think of her life.

But she’s now faced with the prospect of doing battle with Jim Bob and Michelle in the public arena.

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And then there’s the matter of how her 18 siblings will respond to the book.

She’s probably not worried about what her eldest brother will have to say:

Josh Duggar is serving 151 months in federal prison on child pornography charges, so no one should care what he has to say about anything.

But the rest of the Duggar siblings?

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. (Arkansas PD)

Well, surely, some of them will show support for Jill, but the majority are more likely to side with their parents.

We don’t know how Jill will respond to the pushback that’s soon to come her way — and she probably doesn’t know either.

But in the meantime, she’s subtly reminding the world that no matter what happens going forward, her fight for freedom has been well worth the effort.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar is coming out with a book that will likely expose just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

In recent weeks, Jill has been posting on Instagram more than usual.

Some of the posts have featured pics or videos in which Jill can be seen working outside in her garden.

And because it’s August in Arkansas, she usually attires herself in shorts and t-shirts for all that pruning, weeding, and harvesting.

Jill Duggar works in her garden in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And if you’re a longtime follower of the Duggar clan, then we probably don’t need to tell you why that’s a big deal.

The Duggar dress code is one of the many tools that Jim Bob and Michelle used to oppress and control their daughters.

By boldly rejecting it, Jill is conveying that she’s a free woman who will no longer be manipulated by her toxic parents or the cult-like beliefs with which she was raised.

Jill Duggar wears a camouflage shirt on Instagram in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans have taken notice and praised Jill, albeit sometimes in absurd ways.

For instance, UK tabloid The Sun ran the photo above along with a headline about Jill wearing a “low-cut” top.

There’s a big difference between a v-neck t-shirt for gardening and a cleavage-bearing blouse for club-hopping, but hey — at least their coverage was favorable.

Jill’s early life was defined by strict adherence to rules that served no purpose other than ensuring compliance and subservience.

Jill Duggar shared a rare photo of her youngest son in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And in the run-up to her memoir’s release day, she’s been speaking out against that kind of

“Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us,” she told People magazine.

“The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we’d be told: ‘Well, you’re not allowed to do that,'” her husband, Derick Dillard added.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

These days, Jill and Derick aren’t hitting anymore dead ends.

In fact, these days, the resilient couple seems to have nothing but green lights ahead of them!