Meghan Markle: I’m DONE Feuding With Harry’s Family! I Just Want to Move On!

Meghan Markle’s public image has taken quite a few hits in recent months.

As usual, the majority of the negative coverage is overblown nonsense from outlets that hated her from the start, but even though the duchess is not to blame for her recent downturn in popularity, she’s feeling the effects just the same.

Multiple polls indicate that Meghan and Harry’s approval ratings are at an all-time low, and unless things turn around soon, the coupld might soon begin to experience financial consequences.

Already, Meghan’s Spotify podcast has been canceled after a single season, and there have rumors that Netflix execs are looking to restructure their deal with the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel in New York City on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

There’s little doubt that the SoCal branch of the Windsor clan will be able to turn things around, but there’s widespread disagreement about how they’ll go about doing so.

Some believe that Harry and Meghan will return to London and seek to rejoin the royal family.

But that course of action seems wildly unlikely for a number of reasons.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A far more plausible approach is the one described in a new report from People magazine.

Two sources close to the couple say that they’ve adopted a “softer” stance with Harry’s family and have no interest in continuing their public feud.

“The situation with [King Charles III] and [Prince William] is still very difficult for [Harry],” one insider told the outlet on Wednesday.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

“Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now.”

The insider explained that these days, Meghan takes a “much softer approach about Harry’s family.”

“They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids,” adds the second source, who notes that Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The source goes on to explain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents.”

“Their kids are their world,” the insider adds.

While neither source was identified as a rep for Harry and Meghan, the content of the statements and the reputable nature of the outlet both point to this being a message that was approved by the Sussexes.

Meg and Harry smile in public in this pic. That’s probably a violation of royal protocol. (Getty Images)

If that’s the case, then this might amount to sort of peace offering from Harry and Meghan, who appear to be sick of the fighting.

Maybe it’s part of their current rebranding campaign, or maybe the Sussexes have a genuine desire to make peace with Harry’s family.

Whatever the case, the ball is in the royals’ court now.