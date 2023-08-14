Chrisley Family Announces New Reality TV Show, Despite That Whole Prison Thing

One of America’s most annoying, self-centered and spoiled families is returning to reality television.

On Monday morning, People Magazine broke the news that many Chrisleys — Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Nanny Faye Chrisley — will appear in a brand new program, one that isn’t titled just yet.

But it’s on the way from Scout Production.

This, despite (or perhaps because of) the fact that Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are serving many years in prison for financial fraud.

The Chrisleys announced in the summer of 2023 that — minus their mom and dad — they will be returning to reality television. (USA)

The new show will serve as a “continuation of their story,” according to a press release, as long-time fans will get to see the Chrisleys as “they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever.”

This, naturally, begs the question:

Who the heck is a fan of the Chrisleys?!?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result. (USA)

Savannah, who has used her podcast of late to discuss her parents and their jail sentences quite frequently, has added via a statement of her own:

“We couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives.

“We’re so happy to be back.”

A network on which the series will premiere will be announced at a future date

Her family life may be in shambles these days, but Savannah Chrisley certainly knows how to put together a look. (YouTube)

Chrisley Knows Best aired on USA from March 2014 through March 2023.

Savannah recently teased a new family project was in the works while shooting down speculation that a documentary about her parents’ legal woes was also being made.

“First off, I want to set the record straight—there is no family documentary that’s happening,” the Unlocked podcast host told fans on her Instagram Story July 20.

“Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie are filming a new reality show and we’ve partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it’s going to be the first reality show that we’ve done.

“But when it comes to a documentary, not happening.”

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days. (USA)

The spouses, who have been married since 1996, were engulfed in a weeks-long trial that ended in June 2022 when they were convicted on tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that the wealthy reality stars used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans… and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They also concealed millions of dollars from the IRS that they had earned from the aforementioned program.

Todd Chrisley doesn’t look too bothered by anything in this scene from his reality show. (USA)

Savannah, on her latest podcast, said she believed the upcoming show “will be heartwarming. It’ll break your heart, you’ll laugh.”

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it

“Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”

