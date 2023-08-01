Meri Brown Implies That She Was (Emotionally) Abused by Kody Brown

You know how they say a picture can be worth 1,000 words?

This is a very old saying.

If we were to update it, we might say that a follow is worth something in the neighborhood of 1,000,000 words, as who one keeps track of on social media says a whole lot, wouldn’t you agree?

We’re pretty certain that Meri Brown would.

Meri Brown is trying her best to move on after a failed marriage to Kody. (TLC)

Earlier this week, the veteran Sister Wives star started to follow TikTok user Alex Scot, someone who bills herself as a narcissistic trauma and healing coach.

This individual advertises herself as someone who helps her followers leave their “toxic relationships” and “attract healthy partners and relationships.”

“Staying in your current relationship is only doing you more harm than good,” Scot’s official website reads.

“And ultimately leads to you choosing the same type of partner all over again.”

What does everyone think? Meri Brown debuted a new hairstyle in July 2023. (Instagram)

Meri hasn’t said anything in public about this lifestyle coach.

But most observers are proud of Meri for seemingly taking such a proactive approach to moving on from ex-husband Kody Brown… who basically all TLC viewers would label as a big-time NARCISSIST.

Over the last several years of his spiritual marriage to Meri, Kody made it clear he had no interest in a romantic entanglement.

We even learned that the pair didn’t have sex for the final decade of their relationship — despite Meri desperately wanting such a connection with Meri.

Meri Brown pretty happy and relaxed in this photo of the reality star from the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

“I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” Kody said on the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all, citing Meri having been catfished in 2015.

“I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad, it’s just a bad match.”

The spouses finally split in January, stating at the time:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

We’re up close and personal here with Meri Brown. The Sister Wives star is staring right into the camera. (Instagram)

Ever since, Meri has shared cryptic and sort of inspirational messages on her various social media accounts.

She wrote about forging a new path in June, and she said a few weeks ago via TikTok:

“Something I’m still learning, and that is to trust myself. So often I can rationalize or justify ‘reality’ even though my gut says something else.

“So often I can let other people’s opinions or behaviors influence what I know for myself, and that takes my power away from ME and puts it into the hands of someone else.”

Meri Brown shared this photo to celebrate July Fourth in the year 2023. (Instagram)

Aside from her numerous posts, urging her followers (and herself) to “worthy up,” Meri continued her healing journey after recently debuting a new edgy hairstyle via Instagram.

“Spunky definition: Courageous and determined. Feisty definition: Lively, determined and courageous,” Meri wrote alongside a selfie that showed off her hair with new red streaks on July 26.

“Just added a little red to match the definition.

“I definitely don’t hate it.”