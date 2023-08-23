Meghan Markle Slammed as "Delusional" By Unsympathetic Couples Therapist: You Knew What You Signed Up For When You Married Harry!

Obviously, Meghan Markle is no stranger to criticism.

She’s been dealing with nonstop vitriol from an army of professional haters pretty much from the moment her relationship with Prince Harry first went public.

Of course, the condemnation tends to ebb and flow, usually peaking in the wake of some real or imagined scandal, and subsiding when Meghan and Harry manage to steer clear of the spotlight for a time.

Perhaps on those occasions, their antagonists become cognizant of the fact that they’re wasting their short time on earth by focusing all of their energy on hating people they’ve never met.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But more likely they lie in wait, eagerly anticipating the day when they’ll once again have a flimsy excuse to hurl insults at strangers, a behavior that they hope will restore meaning to their sad little lives.

Whatever the case, after maintaining a relatively low profile for most of the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to re-enter the public eye in a big way — and the trolls are already having a field day.

Next month, the Invictus Games — Harry’s athletic competition for sick or wounded veterans — will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Prince Harry his wife arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The event will be accompanied by a Netflix documentary entitled Heart of Invictus.

Needless to say, it’s a whole lot of humanitarian wholesomeness that’ll likely do much to counteract the dip in popularity that the Sussexes suffered earlier this year.

And predictably, the haters are seething.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, journalist Angela Levin criticized Meghan’s plan to deliver a speech at the Invictus opening ceremonies.

Levin hasn’t heard the speech — nor has anyone else, for that matter — but apparently the mere idea of Meghan addressing a group of people was enough to send her into a rage.

Not to be outdone in terms of completely random fault-finding, a British relationship expert and “dating coach” named Kate Mansfield has now branded Meghan “delusional” for expecting a modicum of privacy and normalcy in her life.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I think that one of the reasons that Meghan has had so much negative press is that she seems to have completely underestimated the reality of what it means to be married into the Royal Family,” Mansfield said in a recent interview.

“Wanting privacy and to have her way about things is simply delusional,” she continued.

Mansfield went on to argue that the “common person” should not have sympathy for Meghan, as she knew what she was getting into when she started dating Harry.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“For the common person looking in, although we might have some sympathy for the invasion of privacy, the fact that she married into such huge privilege counters this,” she said.

“Meghan will likely have to suck it up and bear it.”

We’d like to do some countering of our own by reminding you that it’s normal to feel sympathy for people who are experiencing difficulty in one area of their life, even if they’re more privileged than you in other parts.

It’s also normal to experience occasional jealousy of the rich and famous.

Just don’t let it warp your mind and leave you completely lacking in basic human decency, which seems to be what happened to some of these perpetually seething “experts” and “journalists.”