Kylie Jenner Posts Picnic Thirst Traps: Is She WITH Timothee Chalamet, Or Just Making Him Jealous?

A few weeks ago, we reported on the alleged breakup between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

Some of her fans aren’t so sure. And neither are some of his fans, for that matter.

See, Kylie went out on a gorgeous picnic. She showed plenty of skin, sideboob (amongst other angles), and glowed under the sunlight.

And she certainly wasn’t alone.

Though Kylie Jenner turned away from the camera for this snap, all eyes are on her. (Instagram)

Kylie Jenner is posting some absolutely mind-boggling, jaw-dropping photos lately.

Photos of herself, to be clear.

Kylie is always a knockout. But there’s a fun and flirty vibe to her picnic pics that really dazzle the mind. And we don’t just mean because of her, you know, cleavage and stuff.

We’re not sure if Kylie Jenner’s look screams “cottagecore” as some of her followers have declared, but this certainly looks like a cozy, yet sunny, picnic. (Instagram)

So, we see Kylie seated on a rust-colored plaid blanket. Maybe flannel, maybe not.

She has a pair of pillows, a bouquet of flowers, two bottles of champagne, a few glasses, a basket of assorted fruit, and a boatload of croissants and muffins.

Kylie, meanwhile, is wearing a carefree and strapless white dress that seemed to struggle to contain the makeup mogul’s ample assets.

In August of 2023, the lovely Kylie Jenner posted this selfie from a picnic outing. But … was she dining alone? Not likely. (Instagram)

Obviously, Kylie’s legions of fans and followers swooned over this picturesque display and over her stunning good looks.

But they also had a question.

Commenter after commenter asked the same thing: “Did Timmy take these?”

Admiring the picnic spread? Kylie Jenner leans over the blanket’s offerings, but who was her companion on this August afternoon? (Instagram)

“Timmy” is, if you didn’t already guess, Timothee Chalamet.

This is an affectionate and ironically familiar way in which his fans, from largely anonymous teen girls to social media thought leaders like Sam Greisman, refer to the actor and heartthrob.

They call him “Timmy” or “Timmy C” under his own posts, in their own Tweets, and even in comments under other people’s posts. Including Kylie’s.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Getty)

Considering how handsome he is, perhaps many of Timothee’s fans are struggling to say his whole name.

Especially when he has his arms out.

When you’re flustered enough, sometimes a simple “Timmy” is all that you can manage.

Kylie Jenner posted this photo on Instagram in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

To briefly backtrack, rumors that Kylie and Timothee were dating first surfaced back in April.

People kept spotting signs that they were hanging out, from one person’s vehicle at the other’s house to guest spots at family outings.

Even so, there was never a confirmation. So, when reports claimed that they’d split just a few weeks ago, it didn’t exactly feel satisfying. Not to fans.

Is Kylie Jenner cottagecore? Not if words mean things. But she still looked cute in June of 2023 in this toned-down dress that deviated from her usual looks. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So, some people think that they never broke up. Others do believe that they split, but suggest that they got back together.

Not everyone thinks that Timmy was at the picnic. Some fans even suggested that Kylie posted these snaps to make him jealous.

We could venture so far as to say that Kylie posted a very picturesque scene to social media, and that we have no way of knowing who was with her. If she wanted us to know, we would.