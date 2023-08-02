Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Break Up: It’s Over After 7 Months!

For months, fans have seen hint after hint that Kylie Jenner was totally dating Timothee Chalamet.

The makeup mogul and the heartthrob never actually confirmed anything. Even after so much time passed with everyone basically knowing.

Maybe it’s because they knew that it wasn’t a long-term thing.

A new report says that Kylie and Timothee have split. Or, specifically, that Timothee just up and dumped Kylie.

Pre-summer fun? Kylie Jenner enjoyed some sunny spring weather in June of 2023, letting the light illuminate her profile. (Instagram)

Life & Style spoke to an inside source that reports that Timothee Chalamet has ended his romance with Kylie Jenner.

The two sparked relationship rumors very early this year.

Since then, both reports and fan theories (and some unsubtle public sightings) have led people to believe that they have been dating for seven months.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Getty)

Or rather, that they dated for seven months. Past tense.

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out,” the insider dished.

The source went on to say that Kylie is explaining that this was “because they’re both busy and traveling.” That is a common reason for celebrity breakups! And sometimes for non-celebrities.

Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera after seeming fairly absent for most of The Kardashians Season 3. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

Apparently, there may be some discrepancy between Kylie’s explanation and what really happened.

“But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped,” the source gossiped.

And then there’s another angle: was Timothee just using Kylie the whole time?

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the “Bones & All” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Getty)

The theory that some of those closest to Kylie are allegedly spinning is that Timothee hoped to use Kylie for publicity — for his Wonka movie.

We’re not sure what the crossover between Kylie’s customers and whatever audience this prequel that no one requested might be.

But it’s hard to see how that PR plan would have worked. They didn’t ever go public. If there was an effort to create a Timothee mania by his association with Kylie, nobody put in the effort.

Is Kylie Jenner cottagecore? Not if words mean things. But she still looked cute in June of 2023 in this toned-down dress that deviated from her usual looks. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting,” the insider went on.

“Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with,” the source detailed, “after splitting from Travis [Scott].”

The insider then added: “She even introduced him to her family.”

Very recently, Travis Scott seemed to diss Timothee Chalamet as part of his new song, “Meltdown.”

In addition to name-dropping Willy Wonka — a character whom Timothee recently played — he also sings: “Find another flame hot as me, bitch.”

While we don’t think that his lyrics are literally calling the mother of his children a pejorative, it does seem bitter. And like an odd coincidence, at best.