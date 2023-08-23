Amy Duggar Commemorates Son's First Day of "Homeschool Pre-K," Gets Roasted By Savage Haters on Instagram!

It’s been several years since Amy Duggar cut ties with the most problematic members of her famous family.

And while distancing herself from Jim Bob and his bonkers beliefs has surely improved her situation, Amy still lives a rather complicated life.

Amy escaped the Duggar cult, but she still holds some very old-fashioned, hyper-conservative beliefs, and as a result, these days, she receives criticism from both ends of the political spectrum.

And sometimes, the hate seems to come out of nowhere.

Amy Duggar celebrated the start of her son’s homeschool career in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Take, for example, the comments on Amy’s latest photo of her three-year-old son.

Now, Amy might not have any interest in birthing 19 kids, a la her famous Aunt Michelle, but like the extreme fundamentalist branch of her family, she doesn’t trust public schools, and it seems that she intends to educate her kids at home.

She confirmed this decision earlier this week with the above photo of little Daxton.

Amy Duggar poses with her happy family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the pic, Dax holds a chalkboard sign and prepares for his first day of “pre-k” — which will of course take place at home.

“Today is ‘Monday,'” the sign reads. “My teacher is ‘Mama.'”

“I am ‘3’ years old” and “I stand ’37’ inches tall,” says the rest of the sign.

Amy Duggar poses here with her husband and adorable son, Daxton. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I want to be ‘Help’ when I grow up.”

Fans took issue with the post for a number of reasons, some practical, some bizarre.

“What does help mean? He needs help deciding what he wants to be?” one fan commented, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Amy Duggar is all dressed up in this photo, which she released online in July 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“He wants to help people!!! His own words!!” Amy replied.

With that confusion cleared up, critics zeroed in on a more valid question — namely, why does Amy feel the need to homeschool her son?

“Another DUGGAR that should not be homeschooling,” one person wrote.

“He will need help when he grows up once he realizes that mama didn’t know sh-t,” another added.

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“HOMESCHOOL PRE-K starts today!!” Amy captioned the pic, before including a shout-out to her loving husband.

“Anyone can be a father but it takes a very special, dedicated and loving man to be a daddy!! Your support in me teaching our son means the world to me!”

In the first version of the post to appear online, Amy wrote “you’re support” instead of the correct “your.”

And since this was a post about educating her son, fans were quick to seize on the error.

Amy Duggar with her husband and son in 2022. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Can’t even use proper grammar and she’s teaching her son? Yikes,” one Reddit user wrote.

“This is embarrassing,” another added.

“Just an fyi- the grammar police are ripping your post apart on Reddit. You have ‘You’re support…’ fix it- don’t fix it… if it’s not that it will be something else,” one fan commented on Amy’s Instagram post.

Dillon King has always been supportive of Amy Duggar. Now, he’s joining her in speaking out against Jim Bob. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“That’s so sad that just a simple typo can be such a huge deal.. I’ll fix it because I actually like correct grammar. but let the haters talk. I’m fine with that! Thank you for telling me!” Amy replied.

It’s sad, indeed, and Amy’s haters should probably ease up a bit.

After all, as a member of the Duggar family, this woman has already endured enough abuse to last a lifetime.