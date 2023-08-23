OutDaughtered Recaps: Bacon! Bugs! And One Sassy Child!

Adam and Danielle Busby dealt with aftermath of a date night gone terribly wrong on Tuesday’s new episode of the TLC reality show OutDaughtered.

As viewers witnessed last week, the spouses couple previously took a cooking class together for Danielle’s 39th birthday.

However, the evening took a turn for the worse after Adam didn’t seem to comprehend why his wife was struggling to exercise amidst her health issues.

It also didn’t help matters that he insisted they cook bacon, which Danielle despises.

OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle are featured in this photo from the show. (TLC)

Cut to the latest installment… and Adam suggesting camping trip with oldest daughter Blayke, 12, and quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava, all of whom were 7 at the time of filming.

The kids loved this idea?

But Danielle?

“I’m a little annoyed that Adam is bringing up camping in front of the girls because he knows I don’t wanna go camping,” she said in a confessional.

“I don’t like camping, just like topic of conversation of bacon at the cooking class.”

Really, Adam?!? Danielle expressed some frustration in this scene from OutDaughtered. (TLC)

Yes, however, the stressed-out parent agreed to the outing. As long as she could go glamping, not camping.

“I really want Danielle to have a good time, especially since date night,” Adam said in a confessional of his own.

“It’s tough, I mean, you do have seasons where as, husband and wife, you can acknowledge it and say, ‘No, we need to get back to the basics.’

“So I really want this just to be a fun family experience.”

Danielle and Blayke spend some quality time together in this OutDaughtered photo. (TLC)

After trying to deal with “sassy” Blayke, who was getting ready for a school dance, Adam made an unnerving discovery at the campgrounds.

Danielle’s “glamping” ten? It was teeming with bugs!

Adam did take care of this gross problem, but was then being asked to do about a million things by his loved ones — and lost his cool as a result.

“I can only do one thing at a time!” the father of six snapped.

“Everybody’s like constantly asking something of me. Constantly. I can only do one thing at a time. I’m doing one thing and then somebody asks me five others!”

Adam likely learned his lesson on OutDaughtered. No more camping trips for his large family! (TLC)

Danielle wasn’t exactly sympathetic in the moment, either.

“I think Adam set himself up,” she told the camera.

“Forgetting that we have six kids, sometimes you’re like, ‘Let’s go do this adventure!’ But then you’re like, ‘Wait, it’s a lot different for us.’ And so, I’m kind of laughing inside because, like, I knew this was gonna happen.”

Danielle did acknowledge that her husband was “trying his best,” which is sort of all you can ask amid the never-ending chaos of a family this large, right?

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.