Jill Duggar Suffers "Major Wardrobe Malfunction" While Gardening, Continues to Attract Creepy Attention From Internet Weirdos

We’re just weeks away from the release of Jill Duggar’s debut memoir.

(Yes, technically, Jill already released an autobiography with the help of her sisters, but that unfortunate piece of Jim Bob-approved pro-Duggar propaganda shouldn’t be considered an actual book.)

Needless to say, it’s an exciting time for Jill, but we’re sure it’s very stressful as well.

After all, if the book is as candid as she’s suggested it will be, then it’s sure to infuriate her parents — and possibly several other members of her massive family.

Jill Duggar looks pretty pleased with life while holding this cute bunny. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

At such a stressful time in her life, Jill might prefer to steer clear of the spotlight and keep a lower profile than usual.

But she’s got a book to promote, and she’s likely well aware that there could be no greater victory over her folks than penning a bestseller about what crappy parents they were.

And so, Jill has been posting Instagram content nonstop in recent weeks, and even though it’s mostly mundane, day-to-day, around-the-house-type stuff, she always gets a ton of engagement from her 1.8 million followers.

Jill Duggar is preparing to publish her debut memoir. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The good news is, it’s a free way to promote her literary debut.

The bad news is, Instagram is loaded with creeps and weirdos, and Jill is just famous enough that disreputable tabloids occasionally pick her content and put a scandalous spin on it.

Case in point: UK tabloid The Sun just ran a headline about a “major wardrobe malfunction” that allegedly took place in one of Jill’s posts.

Jill Duggar ponders a sip of this hot coffee in this photo of the former reality star. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We suppose that headline is technically accurate, but it’s also intentionally misleading.

After all, the phrase “wardrobe malfunction” was coined in response to Janet Jackson’s accidental nipple-bearing incident during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

So when people see those words paired together, they assume they’re about to read a story that involves some sort of nudity.

Jill Duggar experiences a “wardrobe malfunction” in this photo from August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But Jill’s malfunction was decidedly more G-rated than Janet’s.

Over the weekend, Jill posted the photo above, along with the following caption:

“Ew! I was trying to pick squash, and look what I stepped in. A tomato! Gross.”

Yes, that’s it. That’s wardrobe snafu that The Sun breathlessly reported on just hours later.

Jill Duggar shared this photo that was taken in her garden in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We’re sure Jill doesn’t relish that sort of attention, she can at least take comfort in the fact that most of the comments on her posts are messages of support.

Take, for example, a recent post in which Jill revealed that she was in the process of recording the audio version of her book.

“In the studio! Here we go!” she captioned the photo.

Jill Duggar snapped this selfie while she was recording the audiobook version of her memoir in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“You make it seem so easy. I don’t think people understand the incredible amount of mental, physical, and emotional work and stress it took for all this to come together,” wrote one supportive fan.

“I cannot wait to listen to the audiobook. Hearing your story in your own voice. Love you and Derick!” another added.

“Totally great to do your own voice!” a third commenter chimed in.

Jill Duggar wears a camouflage shirt on Instagram in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“So excited about your book! Proud of you for standing up!” a fourth wrote.

So yeah, Jill is still on the receiving end of lots of unwanted attention.

But at least she can take solace in the fact that when her book comes out, she’ll receive plenty of love from her massive fan base!

