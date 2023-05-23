Farrah Abraham Trashes Kim Kardashian, Claims To Be a Paralegal All of a Sudden

Farrah Abraham has thrown some serious shade at Kim Kardashian.

Some seriously confusing shade, we should clarify.

Last week, in case you missed it, the mother of four did quite the solid for 50 other mothers across the nation in honor of Mother’s Day:

Kardashian paid off the legal fees for these parents in the wake of them getting placed on probation or parole.

“Thousands of mothers are stuck on probation or parole just because they can’t afford to pay off their restitution, fines, and fees,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time.

“While on probation they are at constant risk of being returned to prison or jail — not for committing a new crime but for technical violations like missing a meeting with their probation officer.”

Pretty great, right?

Nope. Pretty awful, Farrah somehow now claims.

On TikTok, Farrah Abraham claimed that her account is only hers, now, rambling about how this makes her less codependent. (TikTok)

In response to Kim’s seemingly benevolent gesture, Abraham has written the following on social media:

“The smarter thing would have been to excuse the fees & clear the moms record.”

This line of reasoning assumes that Kim Kardashian somehow has the power to clear the aforementioned fees from the women’s records — and also, hilariously, to full-on expunge their records.

Through her Instagram account, it’s clear Kim has a lot of power.

But she does not have this legal power.

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York (Getty)

Abraham, however, alleges that she knows best.

“Kim’s part in law allows women to keep paying a price they shouldn’t pay,” she explained.

“I’m glad I at least have a top credited paralegal certificate to know this much.

“(Congrats to the mothers who didn’t know any better) you deserve far better assistance.”

As far as we know, Abraham is not actually a top credited paralegal.

But she didn’t really go to Harvard, either, and that didn’t stop Abraham from claiming otherwise back in 2021.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that she went after Kardashian, either.

Earlier this month, after some Internet users said that Farrah looks a lot like Kim these days due to plastic surgery, the Teen Mom alum fired back.

“I laugh at this… If only the Kardashians watched @teenmom they wouldn’t have ended up the way they did…” she replied.

“Thank God I never went down the disempowered Kardashian way, living like fashion is an identity.”

The former adult film star then signed off: “Authentically, Farrah.”

She also added an asterisk about her photo filter, which can be used by other Instagrammers, writing:

“I love my billions of times my face filter is used, I believe in anti-ageing healthcare.”

