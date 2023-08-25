Farrah Abraham Battery Charges Dismissed? (LMAO, No)

Last year, Farrah Abraham pleaded not guilty to her latest battery charge.

The charge stemmed from her January 2022 arrest after she allegedly behaved belligerently and then violently at a club.

(“Allegedly” is doing some heavy lifting there. There’s video)

Recently, several social media bloggers have claimed that Farrah is somehow off the hook for that incident. No such luck, Farrah.

In a bizarre video full of flashing lights and awkward cutaways, Farrah Abraham’s Instagram video in May of 2023 declared that it was one year after she had recovered from a traumatic incident. The incident? Her January 2022 arrest on assault charges. (Instagram)

Rumors of Farrah’s dismissal are greatly exaggerated

Do you ever see a report floating around on social media and wonder if it’s true? There are a lot of claims out there.

Well, The Ashley did their due diligence, calling up a Los Angeles clerk court to confirm the wild story that Farrah is no longer facing assault charges.

Guess what? “The charges have not been dropped,” the clerk explained.

We’re up close here with Farrah Abraham. And, to be honest, we’re a little bit frightened. (Instagram)

The crime

So, the incident itself took place in January of 2022. We reported on it pretty thoroughly at the time.

Allegedly, Farrah was misbehaving (shocking) inside a Los Angeles club. Security’s efforts to get her to leave resulted in her alleged battery.

So they had to detain her outside, waiting for police to arrive. Farrah appeared on multiple videos acting belligerent. Classic Farrah.

The potential punishment

There is an enhancement to the battery charge, because Farrah (allegedly) struck someone whom she knew to be a peace officer or a security officer.

As such, her charges could result in a fine of up to $2,000 — or in up to one year of confinement in the county jail.

It could even result in both. The fine would likely just be an inconvenience (any crime where the penalty is a crime simply means legal for rich people), but a stay in jail? That would not be fun for Farrah.

On TikTok, Farrah Abraham seemed eager to display the latest incarnation of her face. It doesn’t bear a strong resemblance to her former appearance. (TikTok)

Farrah’s way out?

Now, there is a law that allows the court to grant a misdemeanor diversion. And Farrah’s attorney has requested this.

Simply put, in some states, the judge can lay out a set of instructions for the defendant to follow. If they do, then their case ends with a dismissal.

It’s not exactly the same as a “not guilty.” The goal is to avoid pointless and unjust incarcerations or marring someone’s record when a few remedial steps could solve the problem.

Farrah Abraham is always happy to share photos of her favorite person. Care to guess who that might be? (Instagram)

Is Farrah too Farrah to comply with court orders?

Interestingly, Farrah — who claims to be a legal expert of some kind — reposted the now-debunked story about her “dropped charges.” Does she believe it, or is she just hoping that fans will?

We don’t cheer that the idea of a single mom ending up behind bars unless she does something truly evil. But … we are also aware that nothing is likely to “fix” Farrah.

If the judge granted the diversion program … would Farrah complete it? Is she capable, for example, of acknowledging her own behavior and actions? History suggests otherwise.