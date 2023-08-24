Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour: Look at Us! We’re MARRIED!

Here comes the bride.

And groom!

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, ABC personalities who met and fell for each other on Bachelor In Paradise, went ahead and made their relationship official on Wednesday, August 23.

Yes, they’re married!

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim confirmed quite pleasant news on his Instagram Story a short time after vows were exchanged, sharing a video of the happy couple.

“Congrats to Dylan & Hannah on the most beautiful Parisian wedding ever!!!” he captioned the footage.

As you can see below, Oppenheim also posted a clip of the newlyweds sharing a kiss after saying I do, as Godwin, holds up a glass of champagne in the video as Barbour gives her a dip in front of the crowd.

Hannah Goodwin and Dylan Barbour looked very happy on their special day. (Instagram)

The reality stars met on Season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise, which premiered in August 2019.

Although Godwin initially showed romantic interest in Blake Horstmann, her connection with Barbour was much more powerful in the end … and the twosome actually got engaged during the show’s season finale.

“I was really excited to meet her, and I think I had some preconceived notions about her. When I met her, she just completely blew me out of the water,” Barbour told Entertainment Tonight after he proposed.

“She’s just amazing. She has so many layers to her and I’m just happy everybody is gonna get to see that even more.”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 23, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Following their run on the aforementioned ABC program, the couple decided on a long distance relationship while Godwin was located in Los Angeles and her boyfriend was residing in San Diego.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair found themselves unexpectedly quarantined together in March 2020.

“Luckily, we’re both easygoing so being trapped in sweats all day with my BFF isn’t a bad day,” Godwin told Us Weekly in March 2020, while Barbour added back then:

“It makes us want to live together and puppy fever is through the roof.”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

They moved in together in November 2020 — and the rest is precious history.

Just a week ago, the couple got engaged for a second time.

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week,” Godwin wrote on Instagram.

“Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!!”