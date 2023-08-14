Amy Duggar: Josh Is a Disgusting Freak! I Hope He NEVER Gets Out of Jail!

Amy Duggar has a long history of antagonizing the more problematic members of her famous family.

Even before Jim Bob Duggar was exposed as an abusive wannabe cult leader, Amy was rolling her eyes at his rhetoric and publicly mocking his more ridiculous beliefs.

These days, the Duggar name is synonymous with scandal, and Amy is making the most of her new role as the family’s moral center.

And while she’ll never get along with Jim Bob, it’s Josh who’s her favorite target.

(Photo Credit: TLC)

As you’re probably aware, Josh is currently in federal prison, serving a 151-month sentence on child pornography charges.

Josh keeps getting in trouble behind bars, but despite his continued bad behavior, he’ll likely qualify for early release in just over eight years.

And it seems that Amy is already anxious about the prospect of her depraved cousin reentering society.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. He’s a sick individual. (Arkansas PD)

“I am dreading that day,” Amy told UK tabloid the Daily Mail in a recent interview.

“I don’t really believe that you can be rehabilitated from such sick stuff,” she continued.

“And if you have that problem, I don’t believe that you should be released into society.”

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Most of the coverage surrounding Josh has focused on his family’s fame, but Amy has been consistent in her efforts to shift the focus to his victims and their pain.

“The children are so innocent and it just breaks my heart to think that someone would want to destroy that in a little toddler or a child. It breaks my heart, truly it breaks my heart,” she told the Mail.

“So, I dread that day because that’s another monster that’s loose. That’s another monster who… you might not act out on it, but he still has those thoughts, and he still has that same kind of urge.”

Amy went on to reveal that despite Josh’s previous sex scandals, she felt completely blindsided by the news of his arrest.

Josh’s arrest marked the beginning of the end of the Duggar’s media empire. (Arkansas PD)

“I was texting him two weeks before he was arrested,” she revealed.

“It’s just insane how someone can truly live a double life. I honestly just cried and cried, and cried some more until there were no tears left. I was not okay.”

Amy went on to say that she prays “every day” for Josh’s long-suffering wife Anna Duggar — even though Anna continues to insist that Josh is innocent.

Anna Duggar is the long-suffering wife of Josh Duggar. They both have major issues. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I think in the heart of hearts, she thinks that he’s innocent and I think that she is going to just trust the love that they have and that she is just moving forward with her kids the best she can,” Amy said.

“I have no idea what I would do if I was in Anna’s shoes. I think it takes so long to just even process what has happened, and how many scandals have come out, and how much heart-breaking news she’s had to endure,” she continued.

“I don’t blame her for not making any kind of sudden move, because she’s probably just stricken with so much anxiety and so much hurt.”

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Clearly, Amy is still hopeful that Anna will one day come to her senses and divorce Josh.

Sadly, that seems very unlikely.

The only silver lining in all of this is that Josh will remain behind bars for a very long time.

But as Amy reminds us, he will be a free man eventually — and that’s a very scary thought.