Kylie Jenner Admits to Getting Breast Implants After Years of Denials, Does NOT Want Daughter to Follow In Her Footsteps!

Kylie Jenner was born into a family that places a high premium on physical appearances, and she’s lived her entire life in the public eye.

For years, Kylie seemed to be keeping up with her older sisters (pun intended) by radically transforming her looks to better align with the aesthetic that helped make Kim Kardashian a household name.

It was widely assumed that Kylie had had extensive work done, but the cosmetics mogul repeatedly denied going under the knife.

Despite those denials, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when Kylie finally admitted to undergoing plastic surgery on last week’s episode of The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera after seeming fairly absent for most of The Kardashians Season 3. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

On Thursday’s season finale, Kylie offered specifics about what kind of work she had done, and again, the information didn’t exactly take fans by surprise.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi … not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” Kylie said in a confessional segment.

“Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural t–s. Just gorgeous,” she continued.

Kylie Jenner posted this photo on Instagram in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.”

Kylie concluded with some advice for other young women who are thinking of undergoing breast augmentation.

“I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children,” she said.

Kylie Jenner does have plump lips. She has admitted to the use of filters. (Instagram)

Kylie went on to say that she plans to discourage her daughter from undergoing cosmetic work.

“I have a daughter and I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,” she said

“She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Kylie previously spent several years denying that she’d undergone breast augmentation surgery and attributing any perceived size differences to the use of a push-up bra.

Is Kylie Jenner cottagecore? Not if words mean things. But she still looked cute in June of 2023 in this toned-down dress that deviated from her usual looks. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” she once wrote on her now-defunct website.

“I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

Well, she might stand by her endorsement of that particular product, but it seems that Kylie had additional help, as well.

During the first trailer for The Kardashians Season 3, Kylie Jenner suggested an important family discussion. (Photo Credit: Hulu)

These days, Kylie is rumored to be dating Timothee Chalamet, and we’re sure the acclaimed actor is perfectly happy with Kylie’s body exactly as it is.

He’s probably also pretty pleased with the fact that Kylie is a billionaire.

Kylie is generally bringing a lot to the table, is what we’re saying.