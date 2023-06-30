Chelsea Houska Gets Brutally Roasted For Latest Instagram Pics: Girl, You Look AWFUL!

In most respects, Chelsea Houska is the most successful star to emerge from the Teen Mom franchise.

Along with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea has successfully made the difficult leap from reality TV to more mainstream stardom.

Earlier this week, the couple started filming the second season of their HGTV renovation show, Down Home Fab.

For the most part, Chelsea is living her best life — but she’s also learning the hard way that success attracts the worst kind of haters.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer prepare to shoot their HGTV show in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In addition to the fact that Houska is being sued by a former business partner, she’s been taking more flak than ever in the comments of her Instagram posts.

Critics claim that Chelsea is addicted to plastic surgery, and that her frequent procedures have rendered her unrecognizable.

Chelsea and Cole enjoyed a night on the town with friends this week, and their pics wound up being reposted in Reddit thread with the title “Cringe with me.”

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer enjoy dinner with friends in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Chelsea’s face … holy s–t! She looks awful!!!” one commenter wrote according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“OMG you’re right! Kind of scary, actually,” another replied.

“Stop with the filler!!!!” a third chimed in.

“Chelsea looks scary.. idk what she did with her face but yikes,” a fourth person remarked.

Chelsea Houska drinks a toast with friends in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans have long been fixated on the fact that Chelsea’s father, a dentist, is certified to administer facial injections and can therefore hook his daughter up with free Botox.

But now they think Houska has taken things a step further by going under the knife.

“Can someone who knows a bit more about plastic surgery explain what’s happening with Chelsea’s face?” one person asked.

“It’s like it’s gotten both longer and thinner. Is it makeup?… nightmare fuel,” another cruelly remarked.

Chelsea Houska strikes a pose for her Instagram followers. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“If you saw this picture would you believe it was Chelsea?! I didn’t even recognize her,” yet another hater claimed.

“Wow, doesn’t look like her at all!” a fifth exclaimed.

Others pretended that they were concerned for Chelsea and her family.

Chelsea Houska snaps a selfie in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“My biggest thing is what will the kids think? Will Aubree think her face needs to change because moms does?” wrote one such user.

“When does it stop? Chelsea was a natural beauty. All she needed to work on was her self esteem not her face,” another chimed in.

Of course, these people are not actually worried about Chelsea.

Chelsea Houska has been living her best life lately. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

They’ve just realized that their trash-talk comes off less hateful if they couch it in concern.

It’s an old trick — and fortunately, Chelsea must be wise to this sort of thing by now.

It’s a shame she still has to deal with it, but at least she’s emotionally equipped to do so.