Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted By Instagram Trolls: Stop Getting Work Done! You're Unrecognizable!

For years, Chelsea Houska was the most popular member of the Teen Mom franchise by just about any metric.

And she did the near-impossible by leveraging that popularity and making the leap from a dying reality show to a much more respectable platform.

Earlier this year, Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer launched Down Home Fab, an HGTV series in which the couple renovates homes in their native South Dakota.

But success attracts haters and opportunists, and Chelsea and Cole are currently learning the hard way that they’re not immune to weaponized negativity.

Chelsea and Cole are the newest stars of the HGTV network! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

To say that Houska has been having a bit of a tough time with the trolls would be putting it mildly.

As we’ve previously reported, Chelsea and Cole are being sued by a social media consultants who claim the couple owes them millions.

And now, to make matters worse, the usual gang of social media trash-talkers is compounding Chelsea’s woes with insults aimed at her appearance.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer prepare to shoot their HGTV show in the summer of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this week, she and Cole posted a series of pics during their first day on set for Down Home Fab Season 2.

But commenters rained on Chelsea’s parade by alleging that she’s damaged her looks with too many fillers.

“Doesn’t look like Chelsea,” one person commented, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

Chelsea Houska snaps a selfie in June of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“(She’s) always been beautiful. A lot of work in this photo. Why spoil beauty?” another asked.

“I love her but she’s definitely had more than botox, lol. She got fillers in her cheeks & lips,” a third chimed in.

Thankfully, some fans were quick to rush to Chelsea’s defense.

“It definitely looks like her,” wrote one such reasonable soul.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer on the set of Down Home Fab. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“She works hard to look and feel good. If she’s happy who cares,” this person added.

“Who cares? She doesn’t strive to be accepted into your idea of beauty,” another defender pointed out.

At this stage in her career, we’re sure Chelsea is accustomed to the slings and arrows of anonymous haters.

Chelsea and Cole on the set of their new HGTV show. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Still, it can’t feel good to have strangers accusing you of altering your features to the extent that you’re no longer recognizable.

Chelsea probably hoped to leave that sort of trash talk behind her when she stepped away from the world of reality TV.

Alas, she’s still famous, and these days, pretty much everyone is subjected to occasional online bullying.

Chelsea and Cole have made the leap from MTV to HGTV. That’s no easy feat! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fortunately, Chelsea isn’t letting the trolls stop her living her best life.

With any luck, Down Home Fab Season 2 will be just as successful as the show’s surprisingly popular first season.

The haters might not like it, but it looks as though Chelsea and Cole won’t be going away anytime soon!