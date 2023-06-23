Tyray Addresses Victim-Blamers Who Say He Was “Willingly” Catfished

During last weekend’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Tyray’s catfisher admitted to feeling guilty.

What’s more is that they grew to really like him … but it all started with using him for money.

Tyray has faced backlash and victim-blaming from fans. Some even accused him of “willingly” falling victim to a catfish.

The lovable “teddy bear” is responding to the criticism. And he reveals the astonishing reason that he signed up for the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 star Tyray spoke to Entertainment Tonight in late June of 2023 to address his season and criticism from viewers. (Entertainment Tonight)

This week, Tyray Mollett spoke to Entertainment Tonight about viewers accusing him of being to blame for the catfishing.

“Mainly I am embarrassed about it,” the lovable Season 6 star admitted.

He added: “Like, when I look at it I am like, ‘Dang, I really was pushing and pushing and pushing,’ like it can’t be, you know?”

(TLC)

“I’m like, damn, I have seen the memes and they are funny,” Tyray then admitted in good humor.

He explained “because, like, they are what you would expect someone to say like, ‘OK let me just accept it.'”

“But,” Tyray acknowledged, “I never really accepted it.”

(TLC)

“And,” Tyray continued, “when I watch it, I am just like, ‘Dang, what was I thinking?’ I wasn’t thinking, that’s the thing.”

He admitted that “there was so much going on” in his life back when he and “Carmella” first began talking.

So, when this happy, horny gift horse fell into his lap, he wasn’t zeroing in on any red flags.

(TLC)

Even so, Tyray says that he should have noticed obvious signs — but he ignored them.

“I did kind of like set myself up for that because I was just passive,” he described.

Tyray elaborated: “I didn’t really like, you know, stand on my feet … I wouldn’t say, ‘Oh, you know, this bothers me’ or something like that.”

After turning his own life upside down to care for his mother, Tyray believes that he has found love again on 90 Day Fiance; Before The 90 Days Season 6. Unless it all falls apart. (Photo Credit: TLC) (TLC)

In summary, he acknowledged that “I wouldn’t speak my mind in the whole situation.”

Many people find themselves in miserable or embarrassing situations because they did not speak up. Politeness and “being easy-going” can be a double-edged sword.

But one question lingers in the minds of many fans. Why did Tyray sign up for this show? Even if he missed the red flags, what made him want to document a love journey with a woman who had previously refused to meet him?

(TLC)

Apparently, it was Carmella who pushed for Tyray to film on the show. That astounding fact is what convinced him that this was real.

“What made me have hope still was just that maybe something is just not right,” he reasoned.

Tyray recalled thinking that “maybe she got cold feet, maybe she was afraid to meet or something like that.”

“So that was like my initial thing,” Tyray explained. “Like, she’s just joking around because she’s scared, you know what I mean?”

He went on: “Maybe’s she’s scared to meet or something, or maybe she’s changing her mind.”

Tyray detailed: “So that’s why I was kind of like, you know, let me just see where this goes or where this leads me to.”