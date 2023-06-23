Amy Duggar: I Only Talk to My Cousins Who HAVEN’T Been Brainwashed By Jim Bob!

For years, Amy Duggar enjoyed a reputation as her family’s resident rebel.

While her famous cousins were quietly acquiescing to Jim Bob Duggar’s bizarre beliefs and following his ridiculous rules, Amy was the one speaking out and nudging her oppressed peers in the direction of common sense.

Now, it looks as though that work may have paid off.

Several of Jim Bob’s children have now distanced themselves from the culture of abuse and silent suffering that he created, including Jill Duggar who shared her story in a recent Amazon Prime documentary about her family.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

In the weeks since its release, Shiny Happy People has become the most-watched documentary in the history of Amazons’s streaming service.

As the only Duggars who were willing to speak on camera for the project, Jill and Amy have emerged as the film’s heroes.

Earlier this week, the producers of SHP hosted an informal reunion show on YouTube, during which Amy and other survivors of the cult-like Institute in Basic Life Principles offered updates on their lives.

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

At one point Amy was asked if she and husband Dillon King have maintained contact with any of her cousins other than Jill.

“We talk to the ones that are out of IBLP and the ones that are healing,” she replied.

“As far as everyone else, no.”

Amy Duggar poses here with her husband and adorable son. (Instagram)

It’s a sad situation, but it seems that Amy long ago came to terms with it.

“That’s fine, that’s okay. You know, maybe they don’t see it yet, and they don’t see the truth or maybe they don’t wanna see the truth,” she continued.

Amy says she doesn’t blame her cousins who are still under Jim Bob’s spell, but she threw a little shade in their direction when she added, “If you’re not going to protect your children, then I have to protect mine.”

Amy Duggar recently revealed that she still shares many of her family’s ultra conservative beliefs. And some fans are disappointed. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“It sucks that we don’t get a chance to be with our family members because we still love them. We might not agree with them and we’re gonna stand for the truth,” she said.

“But it’s hard because we still have all those memories and all that stuff with them.”

Amy didn’t go into detail regarding which Duggars have remained loyal to Jim Bob.

But since Jill and Jinger are the only Duggars who have publicly spoken out against Jim Bob’s teachings, it’s safe to assume that the rest are still very much enamored of the patriarch and his troubling worldview.

Shiny Happy People exposed Jim Bob like never before, but most of his children have spent their lives viewing him as something more than a man but slightly less than a god.

No single documentary can undo decades of that sort of messaging — which is probably why Amy has accepted that some of her cousins are lost causes.