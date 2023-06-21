Tori Roloff: Did She Just Snub Her Father-in-Law on Instagram?

Tori Roloff is not one to throw shade.

Not usually, at least.

But something unusual happened just over a year ago that may have been too much for even Tori to handle; it may have led her to hurl some shade in the direction of her father-in-law.

Allow us to explain, okay?

In May 2022, Matt Roloff put a portion of his farm up for sale.

Feeling as though he wasn’t given a chance to purchase the property at a fair price himself, son Zach Roloff lashed out at his dad shortly afterward in a shocking mini-rant on Instagram.

“[My father is] dragging the family drama that he created and then [manipulating] the fan base to make himself come out okay,” Zach wrote at one point.

He even trashed Matt as a coward at another point.

Happily ever after! Despite what you may have heard, Zach and Tori Roloff are absolutely meant to be! (TLC)

Things have been very icy between Zach and Tori and Matt ever since.

The spouses now live in Washington and they spent this past Christmas with Amy Roloff, not Matt/

And now, speaking of holidays, Tori has written the following online:

“Happy Father’s Day to the best father I could’ve ever asked for for my kids. We love you so much!”

As you can see below, Tori is referring here to Zach and Zach only; she makes no mention of Matt Roloff.

On the Little People, Big World Season 23 premiere in May 2022, Zach and Tori admitted they were officially estranged from Matt and Caryn Chandler in the wake of this farm-selling debacle.

The couple speculated that Caryn was involved in Matt’s decision to not accept their offer on the farm.

“[Matt and Caryn] still think they have done nothing wrong,” Zach said during a November 2022 episode of this series, adding at the time:

“Like, my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, ‘You got into family business here.’ Family is always going to be different than when somebody rubs you the wrong way.”

Looking happy, you two! Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff are so excited to get married. (Instagram)

A few months ago, meanwhile, Tori said she was sick of all the family drama.

She later said her time on Little People, Big World was coming to a close, stating that she hates the “misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them.

She added at the time:

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!”

We adore this photo! Tori Roloff shared it with the world on Easter Sunday in 2023. (Instagram)

As for Little People, Big World Season 25?

We’ve heard that new episodes have already started filming, but no premiere date has yet been announced by TLC.

It’s becoming increasingly likely, however, that this will be the final run for Tori and her loved ones.