Syngin Colchester Divides Fans with Dramatic Makeover

For years, any list of the hottest dudes of 90 Day Fiance has been incomplete without Syngin Colchester.
Don’t get us wrong, because viewers have been divided over the dude himself.
Since finalizing his divorce to Tania Maduro on camera (and frankly, long before that), Syngin has moved on.
And now he has undergone a radical new makeover. Fans are divided over the results.
33-year-old Syngin Colchester is from South Africa.
However, as the 90 Day Fiance franchise documented, he moved to the United States on a K-1 visa.
During Season 7, he and Tania Maduro married. However, those 90 days (arguably, less) weren’t quite enough to fully assess their comparability.
Syngin and Tania had a tremendous amount of sexual chemistry. When they met, Syngin was tending bar in South Africa.
The two boned each other’s brains out. And, frankly, they likely would not have rushed towards marriage had it not been for national borders.
Rushing into things was, well, rushing into things. They had different goals, different dreams, and broke up.
The two split. They both began to date other people. On paper, they remained married. Beyond that? It was over.
They ended up formally ending their marriage on the Tell All stage of 90 Day: The Single Life.
With the marriage over, they no longer had any legal ties. Just memories.
In the final days of June in 2023, Syngin took to his YouTube channel to make an announcement.
“I cut my hair,” he announced, using all capital letters for emphasis.
Syngin’s magnificent hair has been a signature element of his look for years.
With his girlfriend, Shayna, accompanying him, Syngin made his way to the salon.
She calmed his nerves somewhat as he prepared to totally reimagine his appearance.
It’s not just that long hair looks nice (unless you’re really bad at taking care of it). It’s that this haircut will change a lot.
When you cut hair, even just a regular trim, it can change the apparent shape of your head.
In a case like Syngin’s, he isn’t just changing the silhouette of his head.
He is transforming the entire profile of his body. It is not exaggeration to say that people might not recognize him at first.
Here, we see Syngin showing off the results.
There is more hair in his hand than he has on his entire head.
Is he still handsome! Sure.
No matter how fans feel, this is about how Syngin feels.
It’s his body. He can remove his hair if he likes. Besides, it’ll grow back eventually — if he lets it.
Also? That is a fantastic shirt. Love the birds-of-paradise motif.