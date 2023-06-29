Syngin Colchester Divides Fans with Dramatic Makeover

For years, any list of the hottest dudes of 90 Day Fiance has been incomplete without Syngin Colchester.

Don’t get us wrong, because viewers have been divided over the dude himself.

Since finalizing his divorce to Tania Maduro on camera (and frankly, long before that), Syngin has moved on.

And now he has undergone a radical new makeover. Fans are divided over the results.

Ahead of making a major change, Syngin Colchester was sure to preserve his “before” look. (YouTube)

33-year-old Syngin Colchester is from South Africa.

However, as the 90 Day Fiance franchise documented, he moved to the United States on a K-1 visa.

During Season 7, he and Tania Maduro married. However, those 90 days (arguably, less) weren’t quite enough to fully assess their comparability.

90 Day Fiance stars Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester aren’t devoid of drama or hotness, as this photo exemplifies. (Instagram)

Syngin and Tania had a tremendous amount of sexual chemistry. When they met, Syngin was tending bar in South Africa.

The two boned each other’s brains out. And, frankly, they likely would not have rushed towards marriage had it not been for national borders.

Rushing into things was, well, rushing into things. They had different goals, different dreams, and broke up.

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester formally ended their marriage while filming the Tell All for 90 Day: The Single Life in 2022. (Discovery Plus)

The two split. They both began to date other people. On paper, they remained married. Beyond that? It was over.

They ended up formally ending their marriage on the Tell All stage of 90 Day: The Single Life.

With the marriage over, they no longer had any legal ties. Just memories.

In the spring of 2021, Syngin Colchester went on a hike alone in the woods and received a devastating injury. Fortunately, he was eventually able to find help. (Instagram)

In the final days of June in 2023, Syngin took to his YouTube channel to make an announcement.

“I cut my hair,” he announced, using all capital letters for emphasis.

Syngin’s magnificent hair has been a signature element of his look for years.

90 Day Fiance alum Syngin Colchester underwent a haircut in June of 2023. This was a radical departure from his previous look. (YouTube)

With his girlfriend, Shayna, accompanying him, Syngin made his way to the salon.

She calmed his nerves somewhat as he prepared to totally reimagine his appearance.

It’s not just that long hair looks nice (unless you’re really bad at taking care of it). It’s that this haircut will change a lot.

When you cut hair, even just a regular trim, it can change the apparent shape of your head.

In a case like Syngin’s, he isn’t just changing the silhouette of his head.

He is transforming the entire profile of his body. It is not exaggeration to say that people might not recognize him at first.

90 Day: The Single Life alum Syngin Colchester flaunted his fallen mane after a June 2023 haircut. (YouTube)

Here, we see Syngin showing off the results.

There is more hair in his hand than he has on his entire head.

Is he still handsome! Sure.

Even if Syngin Colchester divided fans with his new, post-haircut look in June of 2023, it is his hair. He can do whatever he likes with it. (YouTube)

No matter how fans feel, this is about how Syngin feels.

It’s his body. He can remove his hair if he likes. Besides, it’ll grow back eventually — if he lets it.

Also? That is a fantastic shirt. Love the birds-of-paradise motif.