Kris Foster: Where Is She Now After Bitter Breakup with Jeymi Noguera?

When last we saw 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Kris Foster, it was a very bitter Tell All.

Kris and Jeymi shared vicious barbs with one another. Their breakup as overflowing with animosity.

A combination of her own mistakes and some editing choices beyond her control had many, but not all, viewers seeing her as a villain.

But where is she now? What is Kris up to now that she is no longer dreaming of a happily ever after with Jeymi?

(TLC)

40-year-old Kris Foster has two adult children. She works, she loves her mom, she’s bisexual, and she’s looking for love.

But some aspects of Kris’ life were less familiar to many viewers.

She comes from a community so small and so rural that it’s not even twice the size of some high schools. Kris’ background certainly informed her attempt at her first long-term relationship with a woman.

(TLC)

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera clearly loved each other. But even if they had met in person, and not online, their relationship would have been rushed.

As it stands, the married only about a week after they met in person for the first time.

After a week, you’re finding out if you like the same foods. If you’re comfortable in the same sleep conditions. And if you genuinely like being around the other person.

(TLC)

It takes months and even years to figure out the other stuff. Do you have the same life goals? Do you have the same priorities and values?

And, frankly, beyond things like sexual chemistry and personal attraction, do you really, truly like each other?

By all evidence, Kris and Jeymi are two extremely different people. They had very different ideas about how to live their lives.

(TLC)

For a look at their priorities, look no further than their biggest fights — about money and time.

Kris felt that Jeymi took her for granted and demanded too much of her. She was trying to earn money for their marriage.

Jeymi felt that Kris had straight-up abandoned her. And, to be fair, Kris was clearly staying away for more than just finances and some family issues.

(TLC)

How much money did Kris really send to Jeymi? They both had very different stories to tell.

We can all talk about what’s most likely (frankly, Tim Malcolm’s commentary hit the nail on the head), but honestly? It doesn’t really matter.

At the end of the day, these women went from wives who love each other to exes who despise one another.

(TLC)

So, where is Kris Foster now?

Kris is back in the United States.

She hasn’t exactly pinpointed her exact location. Smart money says that she’s back in or around Haleyville, Alabama. It’s her hometown.

Several weeks ago, just ahead of Pride Month, she promoted a drag event taking place at the Firehouse Community Arts Center in Birmingham. So that’s a good location indicator.

(TLC)

Additionally, Kris is putting her brief time on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to good use.

She has started a Cameo page. This platform allows people to pay for personalized fan videos. People often use it for pranks, birthdays, and more.

Kris’ fans — and detractors — can pay. They can also hire her to make videos for friends who are fans (or to prank friends who are haters).