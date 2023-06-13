Jasmine Pineda Wants Gino Palazzolo to Draw Up a Will, Gino Wants Her to Sign a Prenup

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers squirmed with discomfort during Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s horny reunion.

But fans of the series aren’t the only ones feeling uncomfortable about this couple.

Gino’s family loves Gino and is rooting for his happiness. They’re also terrified out of their minds that he’s making a mistake.

His uncle and cousins hope that Gino gets a prenup. Gino wants a prenup. But will he ever have the courage to bring it up again with Jasmine? Will he be able to stand his ground?

(TLC)

On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 2, we saw Gino Palazzolo visit his uncle Marco and his cousins.

There, they enjoyed homemade pasta as a family meal. His family complimented his genuinely fantastic new wardrobe.

At least, his shirts absolutely f–k. They’re fantastic. The hat remains a choice, but it’s more stylish and intentional than his awkward ball caps were before.

(TLC)

However, Gino’s family also voiced some concerns. Some of them had noticed that Jasmine, on social media, had moved into a swanky new apartment.

They asked if she had asked him for any money for that.

Gino’s answer was evasive, admitting only to “helping” her. In fact, he was paying the rent on the place.

(TLC)

He was not simply paying rent on any old apartment.

This was, in Jasmine’s own words, “a luxury apartment rental” with a breathtaking view. It is a two-bedroom unit, for her and for her sister.

In a sense, for one month, it does make sense to get a nicer place. After all, it’s where she and Gino would be filming once they reunited.

(TLC)

But this luxury came with a steep price tag. A $3,000 price tag.

Again, it’s for only one month. But it’s unsettling to many viewers that Jasmine would ask for it. Or that Gino would pay for it.

Or, quite frankly, that he would then feel the need to be dishonest to his family about paying for it.

(TLC)

In all fairness, we do need to remember that Jasmine can allegedly no longer find work as a teacher.

Why? Because Gino leaked her nudes by sending them to an ex of his. Truly an unforgivable betrayal — or it should be.

People do find themselves blacklisted for nudes — even if they are leaked. It’s unjust and it’s a horror, but it happened. So, that’s a bit of nuance to this situation.

(TLC)

Gino’s uncle Marco is supportive of his nephew. He absolutely loves him.

But he also worries that Gino is easily dickmatized — not Marco’s word for it — when he lays eyes on Jasmine.

He hopes that Gino can stand his ground and ask for a prenup. Gino even admitted to the cameras that he wants that to “protect” himself. But he’s afraid that Jasmine will “explode” at him, as he has seen before.

(TLC)

Meanwhile, in Panama City, Jasmine was at dinner with her friends. After receiving a gift of turquoise butt plugs, she shared her fears about (eventually) traveling to America to live with Gino.

“I don’t get along well with his family,” she told her dining companions.

She was not merely referring to the Tell All exchange during Season 5. This has spilled over onto social media since then.

(TLC)

To Jasmine, any question — or concept — can seem like an attack.

(Remember, this woman has legitimate grievances. But she also once had a crying, screaming meltdown over the color of the walls in Gino’s home)

Her worry is that, when she does go to Michigan to live with him, she will not only feel isolated from her own support system, but be faced with new adversaries.

(TLC)

According to Jasmine, Gino’s family’s perceptions about her derive entirely from racism and xenophobia.

On the one hand, those evils do circulate throughout our society. 90 Day Fiance cast members and viewers are no exceptions.

But on the other, maybe they saw Season 5 and went “this woman is terrifying, can we please rescue Gino from this?” We don’t mean to paint Jasmine as one-dimensional (she isn’t), but Gino’s loved ones are obviously going to be Team Gino.

(TLC)

And Jasmine’s on-screen statements this season clearly aren’t doing her any fvors.

“I want to suggest to him that he writes a will,” Jasmine told her friends on Episode 2. She would be the sole beneficiary.

She emphasized that she doesn’t want him to die. But, if he does die during the 90-day window of the K-1 visa before she becomes his wife, she wants everything. With nothing going to his relatives who dislike her.

(TLC)

Right now, there is no evidence of Gino drawing up a will along those lines.

We have also not uncovered any evidence of a prenup. Even though prenups are, in general, a very good idea. (Remember, everyone has a “prenup,” it’s just by default the laws of wherever you live)

Jasmine and Gino are toxic and terrifying. They’re also entertaining. And man, we love Gino’s shirts.