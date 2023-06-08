Jana Kramer: Surprise! I’m Pregnant with Allan Russell’s Baby!

Jana Kramer is just full of surprises these days.

Just a few weeks ago, the One Tree Hill alum announced that she was engaged to Allan Russell after just six months of dating.

On Thursday, meanwhile, Kramer may have given us a reason why:

She’s pregnant!

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell announced in June 2023 that they’re expecting a baby. (Instagram)

“I didn’t think it would ever happen again, if I’m being honest. I’ve been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing,” Kramer said to People Magazine.

“I’m letting it all sink in. It’s everything I’ve wanted and more. Allan was so sweet.

“He wrote me this little sticky note saying, ‘You deserve the happy ending.'”

Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (getty)

She has talked openly in the past about the vast number of times Caussin cheated on her.

In November, she even detailed just how unsatisfactory the couple’s sex life had become for her prior to their marital split.

Now, Kramer is looking ahead, though.

“It was perfect,” she said on the podcast last month of Russell’s proposal, which prompted tears all around.

“I don’t need the roses and whole glam setup.”

Jana Kramer attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty)

Continued Kramer this week to People:

“I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible.

“I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man.

“It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again.

“I was like, well, I’m going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month.”

Jana Kramer looks pretty annoyed in this photo. She shared it herself on Instagram. (Instagram)

Back on May 25, Kramer confirmed her engagement via Instagram as follows:

“A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I’m proud to call you my fiancé and cherish every minute we spend together.

“I love you my little warrior xx.”

Russell, meanwhile, has a 15-year old son who lives in the United Kingdom.

Jana Kramer opened up about the debilitating anxiety that she experiences. Even beautiful actresses have to take care of their mental health. (Instagram)

Speaking about the latest love of her life to People, Kramer concluded:

“He is such a fun [dad], just out there on the trampoline with the kids.

“He always playing with [Jolie and Jace] and it’s really beautiful to see.”

We’re so very happy for the couple!