Jasmine Ends Engagement to Gino, Taunts Him About Her Ex, Orders Him to GTFO

Don’t get your hopes up.

Even though Jasmine ended her engagement to Gino on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, good news like that never lasts.

As miserable as these two make each other, they seemingly cannot resist the chaos and heartache.

And their “final” fight before this “breakup” … didn’t make any sense. The potato fight didn’t make sense. They don’t make sense.

(TLC)

As Season 6, Episode 4 began, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda were all about making nice.

Jasmine apologized for getting upset. Remember, her plan for them to cook dinner together resulted in a fight and an emotional meltdown.

And Gino blamed their spud spat on how little sleep he’d gotten. We’re sure that it was a factor, but … there was more to it.

(TLC)

It seems that they had quite the morning.

Jasmine did not spare any details, even dishing that Gino had clearly taken one of his “blue pills” and was all boned up.

Remember, a lack of intimacy is a major issue in their relationship. Gino says that it’s because of their fights. Jasmine says that it’s the underlying cause.

(TLC)

Jasmine recalled waking up to feel Gino’s, um, interest in her poking against her back.

This is a familiar and very intimate way of waking up for countless people.

But, though the two did bone, not everything went as she might have wished.

(TLC)

“As usual,” Jasmine reported to the cameras. “Gino didn’t have an orgasm.”

Not all sex involves an orgasm. Sometimes, no one gets their nut. Other times, it’s solely about one partner’s pleasure.

But this wasn’t a case of Jasmine being whatever the straight version of a pillow princess is. It’s possible that there’s a health or medication issue with Gino that prevents orgasms during sex.

(TLC)

Gino has yet to weigh in on whether he’s just one of those people who never orgasms during sex. (They exist, and they can still enjoy sex a great deal!)

But Jasmine revealed a startling statistic: this is, by her count, only the seventh time in two years, five months of dating that they’ve had sex.

They spent some of that time apart. And it’s possible that she’s only counting particular forms of sex (oral sex is still sex, folks). But that’s … not usually a healthy sign. Not for their relationship.

(TLC)

Remember last season’s infamous toothbrush? Gino is back at it. This time, with a travel pocket.

It’s like a flat fanny pack that one wears under their pants.

Jasmine apparently told Gino that she had worn hers so much that it broke. He’s replacing it. But was she telling the truth, or making an excuse to stop wearing it?

(TLC)

Gino also bought her hair extensions. Well, hair extension. Singular.

The box alone cost over $300. Jasmine told him that she would need ten of them.

She reminded him that she will expect for him to maintain her standard of living when she moves to Michigan as his wife. Gino remained concerned about Jasmine’s grasp (or lack thereof) of his budget.

(TLC)

While stepping out for a quick bite, Jasmine brought up massages. She wanted to massage Gino “with a happy ending.”

Once again appearing to short-circuit with anxiety, he emphasized that he’d prefer regular massages. No “happy endings.”

Jasmine felt rejected, responding with an “Okay, whatever.” And then she stressed that she appreciated that he “tried” to get her hair extensions.

(TLC)

Gino then brought up the idea of a prenup. Obviously, he did this in a super awkward and nervous manner. (And, we noticed, in a very public place)

He began the conversation by talking about how much they love each other, how long he has worked, and more.

But Jasmine immediately grew furious. In her mind (we’re unsure why), mentioning a prenup means that he thinks that she’s plotting against him.

(TLC)

Jasmine demanded to know if Gino realized “how stupid” he sounded. “F–k you,” she spat. “A hundred times, f–k you.”

She then went on to accuse him of being “very disrespectful” by bringing up this topic. Furiously, she told him that they were “not engaged any longer.”

We really have to ask if Jasmine has any idea what a prenup is. Is she living in a soap opera from 1993?

(TLC)

The next day, after sleeping in separate rooms, Gino tried to organize his thoughts by writing down why the prenup is a good idea.

(It’s a great way to put your thoughts and arguments in order, but sometimes, handwritten notes seem more hostile than the spoken word — so be careful about communicating that way)

His hope was to reason with Jasmine. But … that is no easy feat.

(TLC)

Jasmine sits down with Gino to talk. She feels hurt, and she thinks that this means that Gino doesn’t trust her.

Then, Jasmine reveals that she is remembering how her ex “hid all of the money” and forced her to walk away with nothing.

Just for the record, that is the literal opposite of what any remotely legitimate prenup would do.

(TLC)

But Jasmine is not interested in learning what a prenup is. And she is also not interested in talking or negotiating.

“If there is a f–king a prenup, I’m not gonna marry you!” she yelled over Gino. And she adds that she does not really love him.

Hurt and angry, Gino told her to “forget it” and walked away. “Stay with your f–king money!” Jasmine instructed while beginning to sob.

(TLC)

Gino sat on the bed in an odd silence while processing the conversation. Then, he spoke to producers.

He said that this “screaming and yelling” and his “fears about her temper” are exactly why he wanted a prenup. Because he and Jasmine can’t have a normal, healthy conversation.

Jasmine stopped sobbing just long enough to confront Gino, demanding to know if he was “talking about” her. Well, yeah — it’s sort of his job to talk about her right now.

(TLC)

So, Gino tried it again. He got out the paper where he put his words to paper. He went through the prenup idea.

Gino emphasized that his goal included “protection for” Jasmine. Any decent prenup would. (And a legitimate one would be the product of negotiations between their respective attorneys)

Jasmine alternated between disinterest and furiously snatching the paper to read it herself.

(TLC)

Jasmine latched onto the idea that she would get a lower amount of spousal support if she, not he, filed for divorce.

She said that this would leave her “stuck” with Gino, even if he cheated on her.

Gino replied that he wants to include a clause that would say that this does not apply in the case of adultery.

(TLC)

“I don’t want this,” Jasmine replied.

Again, it’s not a negotiation. It’s not a discussion.

To make that extra clear, Jasmine simply ripped up the paper. Oh, and threw the pieces at him.

(TLC)

Jasmine accused Gino of bringing out her “demons” (which, just for the record, is classic abuser language). She taunted him about how attracted to and sexually satisfied by her exes she was.

And she demanded that he get out of her home. Gino packed up to leave, calling her “the worst sexual person.” Nice comeback?

Jasmine taunted him about her ex (we don’t know which one) and then accused him, once again, of being disrespectful by bringing up the prenup.

After 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 4 aired in late June of 2023, Jasmine Pineda seemed to express some degree of regret. She also suggested that her on-screen behavior was the result of feeling rejected. (Instagram)

“I have no caption for this,” Jasmine wrote on Instagram after the scene aired.

“I take full responsibility on the nasty things that I said while feeling hurt, angry, undesired, rejected,” she listed.

“And,” Jasmine concluded. “like the ugliest woman on earth.” That sounds painful! But certainly no excuse.