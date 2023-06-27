Jennifer Lawrence: Liam Hemsworth Never Cheated With Me! We Almost Never Kissed!

In recent years, Jennifer Lawrence has shared her Real Housewives opinions left and right.

That is why it was no surprise to see her return to Watch What Happens Live this week as a guest.

But not every question was about her erstwhile feud with Erika Jayne, or about any of the Housewives.

This time, she received a very personal question. Did JLaw have an affair with then-castmate Liam Hemsworth when he was still with Miley Cyrus?

In late June of 2023, Jennifer Lawrence appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live. (Bravo)

As we all know, Andy Cohen sometimes takes audience questions for his guest stars. They don’t ask every question, but they can be a bit of a wild card.

And the show also addresses rumors, scandals, and more. Especially when it’s something that more formal interviews usually avoid.

So, during a Plead The Fifth segment, Andy Cohen asked Jennifer Lawrence about an old, old cheating rumor.

In 2018, Liam Hemsworth snapped this selfie — he always takes selfies at this angle — while walking dogs with his then-fiancee, Miley Cyrus. (Instagram)

Famously, Jennifer was castmates with Liam Hemsworth in the The Hunger Games films.

For many years, prior to finalizing their divorce in late 2019, Liam had a very serious on-again, off-again romance with Miley Cyrus.

So, did Liam cheat with JLaw during his time with Miley? Or will the Oscar winning actress plead the fifth?

Talk about a vision of beauty, huh? Look at this picture of Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars in 2018. (Getty)

Jennifer said that she would “love to respond” to the wild rumors that she once had a “fling” with a not-so-single Liam.

“Not true,” she clarified.

Jennifer added that it was a “Total rumor.”

Liam Hemsworth’s “beauty routine” involves taking baths in ice water, which is something that people do to torture people. Looking at this 2017 photo, you can’t argue with the results. (Instagram)

There was one little element of truth. One time, she and Liam locked lips without it being in the script.

JLaw shared that they did “kiss one time” off screen. She added that it was “years after” Liam and Miley had split.

They split many times. She’s keeping it pretty vague, but that’s okay.

Jennifer Lawrence speaks onstage during the 2018 Concordia Annual Summit on September 25, 2018. (Getty)

This question didn’t come out of nowhere. Just last month, Miley came out with her “Flowers” music video.

In that, she wore a gold dress. Many people felt that it was shade at JLaw, as the dress bore a resemblance to the actress’ Hunger Games premiere look. If shade, it would have been a deep cut.

“I just assume that was, like, a coincidence,” Jennifer said. She expressed a hope that viewers felt “satisfied” with her answer.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019. (Getty)

Incidentally, when JLaw began sporting shorter hair while filming the Hunger Games franchise, Liam apparently noticed the resemblance to his then-ex.

According to Jennifer, she teased him about it by singing “Wrecking Ball.” That is one of Miley’s best songs of all time, and it was about Liam.

But, when it comes to the dress and Liam, it seems that neither JLaw nor Miley intend to start a war.