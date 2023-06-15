Tamra Judge Curses Out “Alcoholic” Shannon Beador During Tense Boat Ride

Last week, during the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17, Tamra Judge trashed Shannon Beador for being selfish.

Shannon displayed that trait very pointedly this week.

But she was not the only one who wasn’t at her best.

Tamra lashed out at Shannon during a boat trip, yelling over her castmates, threatening Emily, and blasting Shannon’s drinking.

On Season 17 of RHOC, Tamra Judge sits down with her former friend to air her grievances. (Bravo)

Early during this week’s episode, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador had a little lunch get-together.

Save for the appearance of a yellow jacket that had Shannon close to panicking, it was uneventful.

But that does not mean that they did not exchange some harsh words.

Shannon Beador never left The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she resents the implication that she was a bad friend. (Bravo)

Repeatedly, Shannon has hit back against the idea that she “ghosted” Tamra.

Pulling out the dictionary definition of a term isn’t always a solid argument. Not when you’re quibbling about hurting someone’s feelings.

Shannon says that she was there for Tamra. Tamra says that, ultimately, that stopped. The calls stopped.

Tamra Judge tells Shannon Beador that she stopped being there for her as a friend. This Season 17 conflict could take more time to resolve. (Bravo)

Remember, Tamra wasn’t just dealing with the end of her time on Bravo. (Well, more of a hiatus, as we predicted at the time)

Her ex, Simon Barney, had just received a cancer diagnosis. Tamra said that Shannon abandoned her, when she offered support to Shannon for years.

“I remember when you and David were still married and you said, ‘David wants me to stop drinking,’ I said, ‘Then stop drinking,’” Tamra said. David Beador is Shannon’s ex.

According to Shannon Beador, accusations that she has a drinking problem were crossing a line. This … would come up again, even during the same Season 17 episode. (Bravo)

This very visibly struck a nerve with Shannon.

She accused Tamra of “crossing a line” by even bringing this up.

Shannon will be the first to tell you that she doesn’t have a drinking problem. But not everyone would agree.

Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, went through the painful exercise of taking down Cut Fitness. During that “therapeutic” demolition, she opened up about an uncomfortable and unproductive conversation. (Bravo)

While helping Eddie to dismantle their gym, Tamra shared the conversation with her husband.

“The only good thing out of the relationship was David, and I don’t even know how he lasted so long — she drinks way too much,” Eddie remarked.

Tamra commented that it was “funny” that he said that. Because, to hear Shannon tell it, her “drunken stupidness” only happened during her divorce from David. Is that so?

After her husband brought up her ex-bestie’s drinking, Tamra Judge described a litany of excuses that the aforementioned friend uses. (Bravo)

Tamra noticed that the pattern seemed to continue during and after Shannon’s relationship with John Janssen.

“After that it was, ‘John left me in New York, John left me at a restaurant,'” she cited.

Tamra characterized that “it’s always something. Always.” In other words, always an excuse.

Boat trip time! Tamra Judge took Emily Simpson for a ride early in Season 17, but the happy vibes did not last. (Bravo)

Gina Kirschenheiter couldn’t make it for her own boat trip, as she came down with COVID-19.

The other ladies had a blast … at the beginning.

But when Jennifer Pedranti began telling a recent story of adoption, one of her castmates found it impossible to pay attention.

Season 17 cast member Jennifer Pedranti learned the hard way that one of her new castmates, Shannon Beador, wasn’t as interested as the others in her adoption story. (Bravo)

Shannon Beador began blurting out other things over her.

She excitedly pointed to someone on jet skis, wonder if it might be John’s son. And she pointed to a buoy where seals sometimes congregate … but not at tha ttime.

That can be sort of silly at times. But given the story that Jenn had been trying to share, it felt hurtful. Tamra noted that this is just who Shannon is — selfish.

Sharing very close quarters with Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson, Tamra Judge isn’t sure if there’s anything that she can salvage with her former friend. (Bravo)

With what appears to have been a few drinks in her, Tamra chatted with Heather Beador and Emily Simpson.

Both of these women are closer with Shannon than they once were. And both are team Reconciliation.

But Tamra wasn’t sure if there was anything left in Shannon that could offer her a friendship on equal footing. Oh, and she said that Shannon could “f–k a duck.”

When Emily Simpson informs Shannon Beador that she was super rude earlier, the latter gasps in astonishment. (Bravo)

It fell to Emily to let Shannon know that she had interrupted and spoken over their castmate.

Again, as Jenn said, it’s not like it was an anecdote about shopping for clothes. Other castmates like Heather and Emily had paid direct attention, while Shannon chattered about marine life.

To her credit, Shannon did acknowledge it. Which was great. And then Tamra joined them at the table.

Seated beside Jennifer Pedranti, Tamra Judge reignites her anger at her former bestie — and anyone who defends her. (Bravo)

There is a time and a place to suggest that someone has a drinking problem.

That time is probably not when you yourself are belligerent and perhaps intoxicated.

“F–k you and your f–king drinking, you alcoholic,” Tamra spat at Shannon. It was largely unprompted, but Tamra had been building up to this all day.

While Emily Simpson argues with another castmate, Shannon Beador says “Let’s talk about who’s coming unhinged.” She means her former bestie. Her former amiga. (Bravo)

Emily wanted to make peace, but Tamra lashed out at her with an insincere threat to “hurt her.”

“Let’s talk about who’s coming unhinged,” Shannon suggested.

Tamra was not presenting herself well, and seemingly no one could stop her.

Tamra Judge went off the deep end, and there was nothing that Jennifer Pedranti could do to hold her back as she went off on her former friend. (Bravo)

“You can say whatever you want, Shannon, you’re a f–king liar, and you’re a drunk,” Tamra exclaimed.

Fortunately, she did not actually jump off of the boat. She did threaten to.

Shannon had behaved so poorly before this … if Tamra had a little more self-control, she could have come out on top during this boat ride.