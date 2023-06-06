Amy Duggar to Anna Duggar: Leave Your Husband! Come Live with Me!

Amy Duggar would like to make something as clear as she possibly can:

She will not give up on Anna Duggar.

The niece of Jim Bob is back in the news these days because she’s featured in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, an Amazon documentary that focuses on both Amy’s family and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) church.

Amy sits down for an interview as part of this four-part series, taking at her uncle and all the ways in which his extreme religious views have impacted his many, many children.

(Instagram)

Amy, of course, has been critical of Jim Bob for as long as we’ve known about her.

But that doesn’t mean she’s done with EVERY member of the Duggars.

“With Anna, I have tried. I have sent text messages, I have sent emails. I’ve tried, I’ve tried,” Amy told People Magazine this week.

“I don’t know if her phone’s being monitored. I don’t know if she’s turned it off [and] she’s gotten a new one. I’ve tried on Instagram, I’ve tried on Twitter.

“She wants nothing to do with it at all, and that’s her decision.”

(Instagram)

Anna is married to Josh.

She’s the mother to his seven kids.

She has said next to nothing since her spouse got sent to federal prison for child pornography possession last year — nor did she say much after Josh revealed in 2015 that he had cheated on her with women he met online.

Anna has remained by Josh’s side, however. She has shown no signs of filing for divorce.

(Instagram)

“I understand she has a lot of kids, and I understand that she’s in a very broken place, I’m sure. I don’t want to speak for her,” Amy continued to People.

“I’m sure that is just heartbreaking, but I also don’t necessarily think she sees it yet. I think it’s going to take a really long time.

“And if she ever does reach out, I am here for her.”

Amy has previously spoken out on this same topic, telling Amy back in September for example that Josh is a psychopath and she should leave him.

(TLC)

After saying that she and her husband have offered their house for Anna and her kids to move into, Amy added:

“All I can do is just hope and pray that she opens her eyes. That’s all you can do.

“Honestly, it sucks. It just sucks because I want to be there and I want to help, and it doesn’t have to involve cameras or fame or anything.

“It’s just family reaching out to family. Unfortunately, she doesn’t see it.”

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. (Arkansas PD)

As for Josh?

Amy will never, ever reach out to the man who cheated on his wife, molested his sisters and downloaded explicit videos of young boys and girls.

“It’s so filthy and so wrong and so evil, and I hate it,” she told People.

“It just hurts my heart so much. I’m not going to reach out. I am done with that. It’s just so sad. So for me, I won’t reach out.”

t