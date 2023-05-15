Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Give Up Hiding as He Hangs Out With Her Dad

Do you have any Swifties in your life? If so, you know that they have been collectively losing their minds in recent days.
It’s no longer just about Taylor Swift’s tour or her split from Joe Alwyn, or the not-so-subtle music hints that she dropped about the split.
No. These days it’s about Taylor’s newfound closeness with Matty Healy of The 1975.
And she’s not the only one spending time with him. Apparently, things are going so “well” that he’s already hanging out with her family.
Most Swifties are past the Denial stage of grief over whatever entanglement Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have.
They’re both musicians. He’s from the UK, just like a number of her recent dalliances. And he’s reasonably handsome. All together, that made it likely.
And then people started, you know, actually seeing them together. That’s not a rumor.
Then, over the weekend, a Taylor Swift fan spotted something interesting at Taylor’s concert.
A Twitter user by the name of Jennie Lowe, whose Twitter handle is @JLowebro, even thought to catch it on video.
Up above the concert crowd, Matty Healy was watching Taylor’s show and swaying to the tune. Beside him was Taylor’s dad, Scott.
The May 13 sighting in Philadelphia yielded two interesting findings.
Obviously, the first is that Matty and Scott were hanging out. How many dads hang out with a guy whom their adult daughter has only very recently started to … “hang out with” exactly?
And the second, which several commenters observed, is that the two seemed to be swaying in sync with Taylor’s music. That’s almost cute. A lot of people noted that the two seemed to be comfortable with one another.
So, the simplest interpretation of all of this is that Taylor and Matty aren’t interested in keeping a low profile anymore. Why would they? The cat, whatever it may be, is out of the bag.
(We should keep in mind that he and Taylor have been friends for years, reports seem to agree)
With that in mind, him hanging out with her dad may just mean that, you know, he already knows Taylor’s loved ones.
To put it bluntly, a lot of Taylor Swift fans are nothing short of reeling in horror at this development.
They do not like him. They do not like that she is with him. So, there are millions of people actively rooting for this to end.
It makes sense. When you care about one person and another straight-up sucks, you want them as far apart as possible.
Unfortunately, some Swifties have been sort of treating this with “meme” status.
Some are just being performative, while others are judging Taylor — as if this mistake is some unforgivable error, rather than something that really only hurts Taylor herself.
A more nuanced take is that Taylor obviously wanted someone who could be there to support her right now. She just got out of a very long-term relationship. Hopefully, this nightmare will be over soon. In the mean time, maybe Taylor’s “fans” could be a little more normal about her life choices — even the bad ones.