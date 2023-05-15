Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Give Up Hiding as He Hangs Out With Her Dad

Do you have any Swifties in your life? If so, you know that they have been collectively losing their minds in recent days.

It’s no longer just about Taylor Swift’s tour or her split from Joe Alwyn, or the not-so-subtle music hints that she dropped about the split.

No. These days it’s about Taylor’s newfound closeness with Matty Healy of The 1975.

And she’s not the only one spending time with him. Apparently, things are going so “well” that he’s already hanging out with her family.

TOPSHOT – US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Swifties are past the Denial stage of grief over whatever entanglement Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have.

They’re both musicians. He’s from the UK, just like a number of her recent dalliances. And he’s reasonably handsome. All together, that made it likely.

And then people started, you know, actually seeing them together. That’s not a rumor.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy on what appears to be a date. (Photo via Instagram)

Then, over the weekend, a Taylor Swift fan spotted something interesting at Taylor’s concert.

A Twitter user by the name of Jennie Lowe, whose Twitter handle is @JLowebro, even thought to catch it on video.

Up above the concert crowd, Matty Healy was watching Taylor’s show and swaying to the tune. Beside him was Taylor’s dad, Scott.

As a fan in the audience of Taylor Swift’s audience recorded, Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, were watching the show together in early May of 2023. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The May 13 sighting in Philadelphia yielded two interesting findings.

Obviously, the first is that Matty and Scott were hanging out. How many dads hang out with a guy whom their adult daughter has only very recently started to … “hang out with” exactly?

And the second, which several commenters observed, is that the two seemed to be swaying in sync with Taylor’s music. That’s almost cute. A lot of people noted that the two seemed to be comfortable with one another.

SANTIAGO, CHILE – MARCH 19: Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during the closing day of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

So, the simplest interpretation of all of this is that Taylor and Matty aren’t interested in keeping a low profile anymore. Why would they? The cat, whatever it may be, is out of the bag.

(We should keep in mind that he and Taylor have been friends for years, reports seem to agree)

With that in mind, him hanging out with her dad may just mean that, you know, he already knows Taylor’s loved ones.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

To put it bluntly, a lot of Taylor Swift fans are nothing short of reeling in horror at this development.

They do not like him. They do not like that she is with him. So, there are millions of people actively rooting for this to end.

It makes sense. When you care about one person and another straight-up sucks, you want them as far apart as possible.

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Unfortunately, some Swifties have been sort of treating this with “meme” status.

Some are just being performative, while others are judging Taylor — as if this mistake is some unforgivable error, rather than something that really only hurts Taylor herself.

A more nuanced take is that Taylor obviously wanted someone who could be there to support her right now. She just got out of a very long-term relationship. Hopefully, this nightmare will be over soon. In the mean time, maybe Taylor’s “fans” could be a little more normal about her life choices — even the bad ones.