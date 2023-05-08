Prince William and Kate Middleton Joined Coronation Crowd for the “Big Lunch”

On Saturday, King Charles held his coronation. Both optimists and pessimists alike have described the ostentatious event as “once-in-a-lifetime,” albeit with different meanings.

Prince William had multiple roles in the ceremony, both pledging obedience to his father and helping him don his royal regalia.

But William and Kate also played a much more casual role in the broader celebrations.

While police stole protest signs from opponents of the monarchy, the Prince and Princess of Wales mixed and mingled with more crown-positive folks in the crowd.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales stands next to Catherine, Princess of Wales as they speak to people during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On Sunday, a crowd had gathered for a Big Lunch (yes, that’s what it’s called) at the Long Walk (also what that’s called) outside Windsor Castle.

This was part of the extended celebration of Charles’ controversial coronation.

The goal of the event was to “reduce loneliness” and to promote “community spirit” among citizens of the UK. Particularly those who just happen to live a convenient distance from Windsor Castle.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William and Kate engaged in their full “walk amongst the commoners” routine, meeting with random people (while flanked by security personnel, of course).

Some of the people who greeted or shook hands with them were wearing goofy crowns. (Not that Charles’ isn’t goofy, but these were lower-budget and far less controversial)

At one point, someone handed William a beer featuring his father’s face on the aluminum can! Or, as they say over there, the aluminium can.

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

An eyewitness reported to People about the details of this mingling of the Prince with the paupers.

“It was a lovely family atmosphere,” the spy dished.

“William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go,” the observer described.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III arrives ahead of his Coronation on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The source detailed that “They were posting for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns.”

Reportedly, Kate asked one citizen if they were in town while “waiting for” the Coronation Concert, which took place on Sunday night.

Overall, the observer characterized it as a “great party.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 06: King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“As soon as word went around that they were there,” the witness recalled.

They went on to describe how “people descended onto the area around the Long Walk.”

William and Kate both gathered with fellow royals again that night for the Coronation Concert. Despite numerous rejections from British performers, Charles did manage to get singing competition judges Lionel Richie and Katie Perry to perform. So that’s something.