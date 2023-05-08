Prince William and Kate Middleton Joined Coronation Crowd for the “Big Lunch”

On Saturday, King Charles held his coronation. Both optimists and pessimists alike have described the ostentatious event as “once-in-a-lifetime,” albeit with different meanings.
Prince William had multiple roles in the ceremony, both pledging obedience to his father and helping him don his royal regalia.
But William and Kate also played a much more casual role in the broader celebrations.
While police stole protest signs from opponents of the monarchy, the Prince and Princess of Wales mixed and mingled with more crown-positive folks in the crowd.
On Sunday, a crowd had gathered for a Big Lunch (yes, that’s what it’s called) at the Long Walk (also what that’s called) outside Windsor Castle.
This was part of the extended celebration of Charles’ controversial coronation.
The goal of the event was to “reduce loneliness” and to promote “community spirit” among citizens of the UK. Particularly those who just happen to live a convenient distance from Windsor Castle.
William and Kate engaged in their full “walk amongst the commoners” routine, meeting with random people (while flanked by security personnel, of course).
Some of the people who greeted or shook hands with them were wearing goofy crowns. (Not that Charles’ isn’t goofy, but these were lower-budget and far less controversial)
At one point, someone handed William a beer featuring his father’s face on the aluminum can! Or, as they say over there, the aluminium can.
An eyewitness reported to Peopleabout the details of this mingling of the Prince with the paupers.
“It was a lovely family atmosphere,” the spy dished.
“William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go,” the observer described.
The source detailed that “They were posting for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns.”
Reportedly, Kate asked one citizen if they were in town while “waiting for” the Coronation Concert, which took place on Sunday night.
Overall, the observer characterized it as a “great party.”
“As soon as word went around that they were there,” the witness recalled.
They went on to describe how “people descended onto the area around the Long Walk.”
William and Kate both gathered with fellow royals again that night for the Coronation Concert. Despite numerous rejections from British performers, Charles did manage to get singing competition judges Lionel Richie and Katie Perry to perform. So that’s something.