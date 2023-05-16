Hailey Bieber Admits She's "Scared" to Have Kids Amidst Ongoing Public Backlash

It has been years since Bieber Fever swept the globe. One of the few patients remaining with chronic Bieber Fever is Hailey Baldwin.

As it turns out, she also has a bit of Baby Fever. This is a true there are two wolves inside you situation.

Hailey has more financial stability than most people can dream of. Her sister has a kid. She has a husband.

But even though she feels ready to become a mom, the sad pressures of the spotlight make her “scared” to bring a child into the world.

Posing for the camera in front of some bright lights, Hailey Bieber is simply glowing in this flattering sleeveless top. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Hailey Bieber spoke about her thoughts on growing her family.

She admitted that she wants to have a baby “so bad” despite being only 26 years old.

However, she admitted that she feels “scared” to actually go through with it. That makes sense — becoming a parent is a massive, lifelong undertaking.

In this mirror selfie, Hailey Bieber is showing off her incredible torso. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I literally cry about this all the time,” Hailey then admitted.

The source of her tears? Immense public pressure stemming from their fame and, largely, from her husband’s reputation (and publicity baggage). Not that Hailey has not played a role herself.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends,” Hailey expressed. “I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

For years, Hailey Bieber has been a very happy Dog Mom. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

However, Hailey figures that she will eventually take that step and become a parent.

When she does, she reasoned, she can only do her “best” to ensure that her future children “feel loved and safe.”

That is all that she and The Biebs can do. Of course, there are choices that they can make between now and parenthood to set up their kids to inherit less of a PR burden.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Simply put, both Justin and Hailey have made mistakes while in the spotlight.

These errors in judgment have haunted them as individuals and as a couple.

While it is totally unfair — as unfair as maligning Hailey just because her dad sucks, even enough to be mentioned out of a whole group of brothers who famously suck — this could mean blowback on their kids. One day.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Infamously, Justin has a string of bad behavior in his personal history.

We don’t just mean angry outbursts, spitting from a balcony while his fans cheer below, or some less than savory choices in company.

Unfortunately, part of his negative reputation stems from the circumstances under which he and Hailey became engaged.

Hailey Baldwin shared this photo of her with then-fiance, Justin Bieber, writing in the captions that they were best friends. She also turned off comments. That is probably smart.

In early 2018, Justin had spent months wooing Selena Gomez, his ex, worming his way back into her heart.

That spring, the two of them broke up. Thankfully, this was the last time. Her fans had been holding their breath, fearing that his reported eagerness to marry would condemn her to an unenviable fate.

Then, just a couple of months after their split, he suddenly started hanging out with a different ex, even going on the same dates. That ex was Hailey. Within weeks, he proposed. And within a matter of months, they married.

Hailey Baldwin goes in for a lick after exchanging vows with Justin Bieber and marrying this very cute singer.

So yes, Justin’s pattern of behavior has left people raising their eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Hailey’s only real error has been appearing to copy — and even shade — Selena. Which seems unfair. And if she’s doing it, she should stop.

But none of that should reflect upon a child. That said … these two will probably want to take all of the time that they can before making such a monumental decision. They have plenty of time.