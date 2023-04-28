Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian Clash, Get VERY Personal in Shocking Reality Show Trailer

Ding! Ding! Ding!

It’s about to be on between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

In a televised, theatrical, scripted and outdated kind of way, that is.

On April 27, Hulu released a new trailer for The Kardashians Season 3 in which the main takeaway is clearly simmering tension between the aforementioned sisters.

“Things change really quickly,” Kim says at the beginning of this intriguing preview … prior too breaking down in tears in front of Khloe Kardashian.

Kris Jenner goes on to reflect on the family’s “whirlwind of a year,” telling the cameras that she attempts to stay “calm when there’s turbulence.”

This whirlwind, of course, featured Kim divorcing Kanye West… Khloe welcoming a baby via surrogate… and Kourtney getting married to Travis Barker.

And it’s this final development that stirred up serious heat between Kourtney and Kim.

As dramatic music plays between clips, Kim is featured in the video walking down a Dolce & Gabbana runway show in a black spaghetti strap dress.

The decision didn’t sit well with Kourtney because she collaborated with the same brand ahead of her May 2022 nuptials to Travis Barker.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney alleges in the new teaser.

Khloe then confirms to Kim that Kourtney is “livid” over the situation, while Kendall Jenner chimes in, explaining that Kourtney “felt like her wedding vibes were, like stripped from her.”

In a subsequent confessional, Kim wonders aloud:

“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head.”

She added, referring to the controversial fashion show in question:

“Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Kourtney isn’t buying what her sister is trying to sell, however, telling Khloe:

“People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.”

A tagline later reads, “They’re back. And this time, it’s personal.”

These episodes, of course, were filmed many months ago and fans now know that things are just fine between Kim and Kourtney.

Aside from the sibling rivalry, the preview hints at Khloe’s numerous ups and downs with ex Tristan Thompson … and it depicts a rare appearance from Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kim’s split from Pete Davidson and divorce saga with Kanye West –solely referred to as her “ex-husband” — also will play out on Season 3.

The Kardashians returns to Hulu on May 25.