Chase Chrisley Describes Todd and Julie's Prison Conditions: It's Just So S--tty!

In recent months, we have heard a lot from Chrisley Knows Best stars about Todd and Julie’s predicament.

The two are currently serving prison sentences at separate facilities.

Chase Chrisley is decrying the “s–tty” conditions that his parents are enduring.

Describing their day-to-day misery in detail, he says that this has opened his eyes to how flawed our judicial system is.

Todd and Julie Chrisley talk a lot about God. But we wonder how He would feel about their lifestyle and their actions.

The Chasin’ Birdies podcast recently spoke to Chase Chrisley, who obviously had a great deal to say about his parents’ incarcerations.

“Their conditions are just so s–tty,” the 26-year-old reality TV personality characterized.

“Like, everybody acts like my dad’s in some country club,” Chase then lamented. It’s true that many people assume that prisons are either far worse or far better than they actually are.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: (L-R) TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Chase shared that visiting his parents is difficult, but something that he treasures.

He added that the family will “never miss a weekend.” They have a whole schedule to rotate things.

“Savannah will go see my dad; I’ll go see my mom,” Chase describes. “We’ll rotate, and Savannah will normally take the kids [Grayson and Chloe] down with her.”

Savannah Chrisley talks here about her parents during an appearance on a podcast.

“It’s tough, man,” Chase expressed. “Our family loves hard.”

“So,” he explained, “when you love somebody as much as we love each other, it’s difficult to see your loved ones in a situation like that.” That makes sense!

Meanwhile, this has opened his eyes to a lot of major issues with the justice system. Some of which, even his parents’ harshest critics can agree with.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are GUILTY. They’ll be spending many years in prison as a result.

“Our system’s so broken, but that’s not new,” Chase acknowledged.

“I mean, there are so many other people that are wrongly convicted that are sitting in prison,” he noted, “and just don’t have the resources to fight.”

Remember, Todd and Julie insisted upon their innocence from the start. Arguably, it may have led to why their sentences amount to a combined 19 years in prison.

Todd Chrisley and his wife don’t seem to think the laws apply to them. It’s pretty sad, really.

So, Chase has gained a new understanding of the failings of the legal system — from courts to prisons.

“That’s what my sister and I are working on, is the prison reform,” he said of their charity work.

“And,” Chase continues, “trying to help people with their re-entry whenever they get out, help them find jobs, give them some stability.”

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days.

“But yeah, man, it’s tough seeing them In there,” Chase said, before delving into the conditions that his parents must now endure.

“They got like black mold [where my dad is], and my mom’s place is even worse,” he described.

“I mean, she doesn’t even have air conditioning,” Chase detailed. “They’re in a camp. It’s better than being behind a wall.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to prison for a very long time. (Photo via USA Network)

Though Todd and Julie are unsympathetic victims, those are genuinely awful conditions. And, if true, a violation of their human rights — if not necessarily of their legal rights.

Chase added that his parents lack privacy, living in “just in a big room with everybody.”

That said, he is glad that he can hug his parents during visits, commenting: “Which is a blessing in some places; you don’t get to do that.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Todd Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley attends the Nicole Miller spring 2017 show during September 2016 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

As we know, Chase and Savannah are working to appeal their parents’ conviction.

That is likely to attract less sympathy than the focus upon the severity of their sentences and the genuine misery of their prison conditions.

Of course, all of it means that Todd and Julie’s personalities will repel would-be sympathizers. They’re not good people and they’re not likable people, and so they’re not the best “faces” for prison reform. Sad but true.