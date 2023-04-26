Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Never Liked Each Other, Will Never Get Along, Source Claims

We’re less than two weeks away from the coronation of King Charles III, and while the monarch should obviously be at center stage, the press remains fixated on a royal who won’t even be in attendance on the big day.

Meghan Markle is skipping the coronation and will remain at home in Montecito while her husband, Prince Harry, does his princely duty and shows up to support his dad.

There are many theories as to why the Duchess of Sussex is sitting this one out, many of them having to do with Meghan’s mental health and her strained relationship with her in-laws.

And many observers think there’s one in-law in particular whom Meghan is keen to avoid.

Photo via Getty

Rumors of a feud between Meghan and Kate have been circulating for years, but one source says there was never a falling out between the the duchesses.

That’s because Kate and Meghan never had a relationship in the first place.

In fact, they pretty much disliked one another on sight — so says journalist and royal expert Nick Bullen.

“There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them,” Bullen told Fox News this week.

“It was the brothers – Prince William and Prince Harry – who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives.”

Bullen says Kate briefly tried with Meghan but ultimately found that their differences prevented them from finding any sort of common ground.

“I was talking to someone very early on in the Sussex marriage who had been at a dinner with Kate and had been asking about Meghan,” Bullen claimed.

“And Kate just said, ‘She’s just really different [from] the rest of us.’ And not in a negative way. They just didn’t have lots in common.”

According to Bullen, Meg and Kate would appease the Queen with the occasional photo op, but they were never able to overcome the differences in their backgrounds.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour event. (Photo via Getty)

“Kate is sort of a well-to-do English girl who hadn’t really had many jobs and had married her prince,” he explained.

“Whereas Meghan was a divorced career woman from LA. They’re just different. So I think the relationship… was never really there as we, as the world, were hoping,” Bullen added.

“We hoped it would be those shots of them going to Wimbledon together… [But] you’d be hard [pressed] to find moments when it was just the two of them coming together.”

The Duchesses watching the Wimbledon championship together. (Photo via Getty)

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the duchesses felt there was no longer any need to pretend that they found one another tolerable.

“I think after the death of the queen, there wasn’t really a relationship to break down,” said Bullen.

“I don’t think it was there in the first place.”

Bullen’s remarks echo comments made by journalists and Sussex supporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their 2020 book Finding Freedom.

“Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends,” the reporters wrote.

“Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend.”

In a way, we suppose this is a positive story.

After all, there obviously was never a breakdown in Kate and Meg’s friendship if there was never a friendship to begin with!