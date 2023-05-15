Britney Spears' Memoir DELAYED as A-Listers Fret Over Spilled Secrets, Justin Timberlake Most of All

The rest of the world has had a lot to say about Britney Spears. One of the latest bits of gossip is a claim that she has a (gasp!) caffeine addiction.

Isn’t it well past time that Britney got to tell her own story?

Well, she already has. Britney wrote a memoir, and by all accounts, it doesn’t pull any punches.

But concerns from powerful people have caused reported delays. Among the concerned citizens, one report specifies, is Justin Timberlake. He worries that, when Britney identifies villains from her past, it’s gonna be him.

To start at the beginning, numerous tabloids, including The US Sun, recently reported that Simon & Schuster is under a deluge of “strongly worded legal letters.” Oh? From whom?

“Britney is brutally honest in the book,” an insider explained. So, “there are a lot of nervous A-listers,”

Apparently, the concerned wielders of high-priced attorneys are “people who know Britney and who fear what she has written,” the source claimed.

According to that insider, there is currently “no movement” on Britney’s tell-all “at the moment” at the publisher.

There are also new worries, reportedly, over when “it will eventually be able to come out.”

In other words, the publisher could end up having to go to great lengths to avoid messy litigation from people with a lot of time and money on their hands.

Now, a new report from RadarOnline alleges that Justin Timberlake is one of the concerned parties.

Famously, he dated Britney decades ago — some accuse him of doing so purely for clout and media attention while launching his solo act career.

Now, insiders claim that Justin is determined to get his hands on an advance copy of Britney’s book.

“Justin’s future is literally in the hands of Britney,” an insider claimed. “She knows everything.”

“Justin is apologetic and trying to get hold of the manuscript before anyone else does,” the source then alleged.

The insider went on to characterize: “He has a PR war room set up, but they can’t do anything until they read what she has to say.”

As a result, the source went on to characterize, there “not been this much secrecy around a book since Prince Harry’s memoir.”

The insider then dished that “there’s no way Justin’s going to get an advance copy — unless Britney sends him one.”

That doesn’t sound especially likely to us.