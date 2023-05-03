Justin Stroud to June Shannon: Getting Married was a HUGE Mistake!

Justin Stroud is having second thoughts.

And he’s decided to express them in very public fashion.

In footage from the premiere of WE tv’s Mama June: Family Crisis, courtesy of People Magazine, Stroud sits down across from his fairly new inside inside of a diner.

And then he drops a bombshell on June Shannon.

“This ain’t how I wanted this to go, like, this whole marriage, you know,” Stroud tells the 43-year-old in an awkward clip. “And how it went down, like, that’s not what I wanted. Like that’s not how I wanted it to go.”

As a refresher:

The newlyweds exchanged vows for the first time in a March 2022 civil ceremony before celebrating with an intimate waterfront ceremony in February.

“You were at the courthouse and signed the papers too,” Mama June points out after Stroud expresses his hesitation.

Stroud — a 35-year old mechanic — goes on to say he only agreed to the whole marriage thing because “you asked me in jail.”

Shannon notes in this premiere clip that Justin was okay with the engagement, only for Stroud to simply state in response:

“Not really.”

He continues:

“To be honest with you, I was emotionally messed up. I was going through some things. Life isn’t where I wanted to be at that point. You know, I just got out of rehab not too long before that. And just I wasn’t emotionally in it, June.”

June Shannon and her husband show off their hardware. (Photo via Instagram)

This remark makes Mama June worry Justin might not be “emotionally into me” and wonders if he invited her to breakfast to say he wanted a divorce.

“You knew when you got hooked up with me that I was f-cking blind,” the veteran star adds, referring to untreated cataracts from her childhood that resulted in her becoming legally blind.

“Now I’m having all these medical issues so you’re like, ‘Oh let’s back out.’

“What the f-ck? Are you like, you brought me to breakfast to tell me you want a divorce?”

June Shannon poses with husband Justin Stroud.(Photo via Instagram)

After being in a very unhealthy relationship with Geno Doak for years — which resulted in the pair getting arrested for drug possession in March 2019 — Shannon went public with Stroud in October 2021.

“We’ve known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months,” June previously told The Sun, adding at the time:

“It’s been amazing … he’s helped put the pieces back together.”

Mama June: Family Crisis returns with new episodes on Friday, May 5 at 9/8c on WE tv.