Gap Sues Kanye West for $2 Million Months After Collaboration Ends

This year, Kanye West has been trying to walk back his antisemitic rants and his praise for Adolf Hitler.

But people haven’t forgotten his hateful words, or how much money Kanye paid to white nationalists in the process.

Meanwhile, multiple brands have cut ties with him.

And one of his former business partners — Gap — is suing him to the tune of $2 million.

It was only a matter of weeks ago that Adidas formally ended their partnership with the infamous Kanye West.

The sneaker behemoth announced that they plan to sell off what remains of the Yeezy sneakers and seemingly wash their hands of the controversial figure for good.

Now, Gap is attempting to do the same. But there’s one little matter to attend before they can complete this conscious uncoupling.

TMZ reports that, on Tuesday, Gap filed a $2 million lawsuit against the disgraced rapper, designer, and self-described “genius.”

That might sound like an odd amount, but it’s over their current conflict with Art City Center. Yes, a third party.

Essentially, Art City Center apparently leased a building in downtown Los Angeles to Gap. The purpose was to sell their Yeezy Gap collaboration using that venue.

So, what’s the issue?

Art City Center is accusing Gap of making a number of unauthorized changes and alterations to the building without seeking approval.

Imagine if you were renting an apartment and you move out and the owner discovers that you made potentially permanent, expensive changes to the building. Allegedly, that’s the situation — to the tune of seven figures.

But Gap seems to be saying that they did not make these changes — that Kanye was the alleged perpetrator.

As such, they are suing Ye to cover the damages to the building and for the company’s attorney fees.

It is unclear whether Kanye will agree to this or challenge it. His disposition, and finances, can vary wildly from time to time.

To be clear, this is just a “loose end” between Gap and Kanye.

Their partnership ended 8 months ago. And, oddly enough, it wasn’t Gap that severed ties with the outspoken Hitler-fan.

Instead, Ye rage-quit their agreement. His differences, he says, were on the creative and business end of things.

Kanye’s issue was that he could not set the price for his Gap collab. He also complained that Gap created pop-up stores rather than erecting permanent storefronts.

Apparently, there was a larger, vaguer creative difference, where the higher-ups at Gap were allegedly unwilling to listen to or implement his ideas.

We can only speculate when it comes to what those ideas may have been, or whether his suggestions were reasonable. That said, Kanye’s reputation is emphatically not doing him any favors right now. And as for the building’s alterations, financial liability is a matter for attorneys and courts.