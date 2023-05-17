Jeymi Noguera Cheated on Kris Foster, But They Don’t Agree on How Many Times

Though short, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All Part 1 was explosive.

Part 2 is promising further bombshells, especially as more couples share their stories.

In an eye-opening preview of Sunday’s portion of the Tell All, Kris Foster has something to say about Jeymi Noguera.

Not all of their painful drama made it on-screen. Kris says that Jeymi cheated on her multiple times … and that she has proof.

In the preview clip that you can see below, Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera can agree on very little.

Repeatedly, Jeymi has described Kris as having “disappeared” shortly after they married.

She was not merely referring to Kris’ return to Alabama. According to her, Kris also dropped off from communicating with her.

As we saw on the show, Kris insisted that she didn’t ghost Jeymi — just that she was busy working. When Jeymi claimed that she had not replied at all, Kris told her that it was a “lie.”

Just for the record, that was back when they were still married.

The bitterness has only increased since their split. At the Tell All Part 2, Jeymi says that Kris missed her birthday and her grandmother’s passing.

Of course, Jeymi also admitted to something — to cheating on Kris during her absence.

According to her, this only happened once.

Kris, however, said that Jeymi was unfaithful not one, but three times.

“The third time, she befriended her on her Instagram after I had moved to Colombia,” Kris says during Part 2.

“And this chick, you know, is liking all of her photos and responding to her photos,” she describes.

Kris continues, describing Jeymi’s reaction: “And she’s like, ‘I didn’t know she was on there.’ Bulls–t, you know when someone’s responding and liking your pictures on Instagram.”

As for Kris being unavailable via phone, she says that there was a 5-day period during which she was unavailable to reply to Jeymi.

That is a long time, especially for newlywed spouses.

But Jeymi counters that it was a full month. Kris disputes that.

Meanwhile, another cast member has something to say.

Fan-favorite Debbie Aguero sees aspects of her own relationship in their marriage.

She and Kris have seen some degree of overlap in each other’s stories. And Debbie says as much at this point.

“In this relationship,” she says, “there is a giver, and there is a taker.”

Debbie says that she knows that people can be manipulative of someone who wants “acceptance and love,” adding that “it’s very easy for a predator to take advantage of Kris.”

Not everyone on the Tell All stage agrees with Debbie’s assessment, but she remains firm. And the sneak peek clip ends.

Debbie is not the only one with an upopular opinion. We have one, too.

Kris and Jeymi both loved each other. Kris and Jeymi both wronged each other. As tempting as it is to see one as the villain and the other as innocent, they both f–ked up. And maybe they were never right for each other.

You know who’s totally innocent in all of this? Jeymi’s adorable little dog, who loved Kris and doesn’t get to see her again.