Matty Healy Ghosted His Girlfriend to Get With Taylor Swift; Lovebird Singers Brag That They've "Never Been Happier"

As you’ve likely heard by now, there’s a very good chance that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are dating.

The pop icon and the 1975 lead singer have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks, and they’ve even started taking breaks from their respective world tours to watch each other perform.

Needless to say, it sounds like the relationship is progressing rapidly …

… And Taylor’s fans are deeply upset about the situation.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are a bit of an odd couple. (Getty Images)

Many Swifties believe they know what’s best for Taylor, and they think that Matty is not the right guy for her at this stage in her life.

Healy is an ex-heroin addict party boy, who’s rarely photographed without a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

He’s also a fan of envelope-pushing humor, and some of Taylor’s more squeaky-clean devotees find him to be a boorish cad who’s constitutionally unworthy of their queen.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs at Lollapalooza Chile 2023 at Parque Cerrillos on March 19, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Getty Images)

And the latest news about Healy’s previous relationship probably won’t do much to disabuse them of that notion.

According to a new report from The Mirror, as recently as late March, Matty was dating a 23-year-old model named Meredith Mickelson.

The relationship seemed to be going well, and Meredith even joined Matty when he traveled to Los Angeles to hit the recording studio with Taylor.

Insiders say Matty Healy dumped Meredith Mickelson for Taylor Swift. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What Meredith didn’t anticipate, however, was that the relationship between the two singers was soon to become more than professional.

“She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it,” a source close to Meredith tells The Mirror.

“He’d spend the day in the studio and then come home to her. Things were going well until around March 29 then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls.”

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs onstage during at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)

According to the source, Matty didn’t even bother to properly break up with Meredith.

“He just ghosted her and that was it,” the source explains.

“Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor. She was totally blindsided and, of course, it has stung her a bit. She doesn’t want to play the victim and has no intention of saying anything publicly,” says the insider.

“But those of us in her inner circle who she has confided in are quite angry about how he treated her, and feel that he is not a good guy. His reluctance to be seen out and about with her in February now appears in a very different light.”

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil on March 25, 2023. (Getty Images)

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Meredith is a huge fan of Taylor’s.

“Meredith is actually a big fan of Taylor’s–she’s posted her songs on TikTok in the past,” says the source.

“She respects her as a strong, independent and talented woman and she has no interest in bad-mouthing her. Her attitude is very much, ‘It is what it is’, and she hopes Matty is in love with her enough to treat her well.”

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Meredith, it doesn’t seem like Matty and Taylor will be slowing their romance down anytime soon.

“I kinda just feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life—in all aspects of my life—ever before,” Swift said to a crowd of 60,000 while performing in Foxborough, Massachusetts over the weekend.

So yeah, Swifties might not be a fan of Matty — but Taylor appears to be all-in with this guy.