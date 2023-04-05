Larissa Lima Flees Back to Vegas, Says She’s Tired of the Domestic Violence

Late last summer, Larissa Lima discussed her new job and her then-upcoming move out of Las Vegas.

She and on-again, off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols moved out together. But it wasn’t long before huge red flags went up on social media.

Now, Larissa has announced her return to Vegas.

Unfortunately, this homecoming is not under happy circumstances. Larissa describes harrowing domestic abuse, and fans hope that she is making a successful getaway.

90 Day Fiance legend Larissa Lima modeled several outfits for her followers, pointing out the pros and cons of the looks in both English and Portuguese. (Image Credit: Instagram)

For years, Larissa Lima was one of 90 Day Fiance‘s most talked-about cast members. Now, she has not appeared on any part of the franchise in quite a while.

Shortly before so many cast members launched OnlyFans careers, Larissa did a livestream video. Apparently, it was a breach of contract. Though producers presumably had other options, they cut ties with Larissa.

Since then, she has enjoyed tremendous success on OnlyFans. But that does not mean that all aspects of her life have been going well.

While wearing a kissy outfit, Larissa Lima walked both Portuguese- and English-speaking followers through aspects of her beauty routine and her style goals. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Moving back to Las Vegas,” Larissa announced on her Instagram Story at the beginning of April.

“Tired of domestic violence,” she expressed. And please be warned, it becomes more graphic from here.

Larissa added that she feels tired of “being choked.” It sounds like she means that literally.

In early April of 2023, Larissa Lima told followers that she plans to return to Las Vegas — apparently while fleeing ongoing domestic violence. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“And,” Larissa went on, “the person threatening you all the time.”

She affirmed: “Enough is enough.”

Another Instagram Story post seemed to elaborate upon that.

In her Story, Larissa Lima cited that she has received extremely hateful messages despite her OnlyFans success. At first, it sounded like she was receiving hate from “fans.” It looks like she meant someone in her real life, however. (Image Credit: Instagram)

At first, it looked like Larissa was responding to her usual trolls.

There are some very strange people in this world who will look at someone with a lucrative OnlyFans career and then demand that they “get a job.” Like … they have one. OnlyFans modeling is a form of sex work. It’s work — and, in Larissa’s case, very financially rewarding.

However, as Larissa went on, she made it clear that she wasn’t talking about trolls, but about one cruel person. “Why you stayed?” Larissa asked, answering: “Because I believed people could change.”

90 Day Fiance legend Larissa Lima and on-again, off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols were together on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Many people are immediately assuming that Larissa is accusing Eric Nichols, who has been her off-again, on-again boyfriend for years, of domestic abuse.

We have to emphasize that she did not explicitly say that. Not publicly. There is always a chance that we know less about her private life than we think.

In general, even if someone’s guess is right, it is usually best to wait until an adult escaping a domestic violence situation is ready to identify their abuser to say the name.

Larissa Lima flaunts her enhanced body in an eye-popping turquoise dress. Green is definitely her color! One of them, anyway.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, who was quick-thinking enough to screenshot Larissa’s posts and share the troubling news, said it best:

“I hope she finally gets away this time.”

We couldn’t agree more.