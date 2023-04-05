Michelle Duggar Defies Jim Bob, Rocks Leggings, Poses With ALL NINE Daughters In Surprising Photo!

Michelle Duggar isn’t exactly the rebellious type.

In fact, she’s dedicated her life to following orders that she believes have been handed down by God to her husband, who then relays them to her on God’s behalf.

That’s why it’s such a big deal that Michelle’s daughters have bucked tradition, done away with the infamous Duggar dress code, and forged their own paths through life.

In the past, this defiance has led to tension between the old generation and the new, but these days, it looks as though everyone is on the same page.

All of the Duggar women posed for a photo this week. And Michelle shocked the world by posing in pants! (Photo via Instagram)

(With the exception of Jim Bob, of course.)

Yes, for the first time in a very long time, all of the Duggar daughters were in one place earlier this week.

Naturally, the family marked this occasion with a group photo, and Michelle Duggar shocked the world by posing in pants!

“The older everyone gets, the busier life gets — which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time!” the family captioned their group shot.

Now, if you’ve been following the Duggars for any length of time then we probably don’t need to tell you why it’s a big deal that Michelle is wearing pants in that pic.

For most of her time in the spotlight — in fact, for most of her life — Michelle was never photographed or seen in public wearing anything other than long skirts.

Decades ago, she and Jim Bob devised a set of rules informally known as the Duggar dress code.

There might be some restrictions on what boys and men are allowed to wear, but as with every other aspect of life in the Duggars’ community, most of the rules that make up the code were designed to limit the freedom of women and girls.

These included wearing long, heavy skirts at all times, even while playing sports or engaging in other outdoor activities.

Jinger was the first to publicly disobey the code, rocking Levi’s in public after her marrying Jeremy Vuolo.

(Once Duggar women get married, it’s their husbands, rather than their father, who sets the rules. Indeed, this is one seriously messed-up family.)

Other sisters followed suit, but until this week, no one ever imagined that the Queen of the Dress Code would allow herself to be photographed wearing pants.

“So cool seeing Michelle wearing pants!” one person commented on the pic, according to In Touch.

“Wow even Michelle has pants on.”

“Wow! Look at all the pants. Times have changed.”

Yes, the changes of the early 20th century might have been late in arriving at the Duggars’ home — but at least they got there eventually!